European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Kosovo1Montenegro0

Kosovo v Montenegro

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 12Muric
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 17Kololli
  • 5Shala
  • 14Berisha
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 9Celina
  • 7Rashica
  • 18MuriqiBooked at 7mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 4Voca
  • 6Rashkaj
  • 8Hasani
  • 10Muslija
  • 11Rashani
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Paqarada
  • 20Dresevic
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 23Berisha

Montenegro

  • 1PetkovicSubstituted forMijatovicat 15'minutes
  • 23Marusic
  • 5Lagator
  • 22Simic
  • 3Bulatovic
  • 21Boljevic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 19ScekicBooked at 16mins
  • 16JovovicBooked at 7mins
  • 9Mugosa
  • 18Kosovic

Substitutes

  • 2Sekulic
  • 6Mirkovic
  • 7Kojasevic
  • 8Hocko
  • 10Jankovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 20Sofranac
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved.

Attempt missed. Marko Simic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Darko Bulatovic.

Attempt blocked. Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.

Foul by Adam Marusic (Montenegro).

Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).

Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bersant Celina.

Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Vladimir Jovovic.

Hand ball by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).

Foul by Darko Bulatovic (Montenegro).

Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).

Arijanet Muric (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Booking

Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).

Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Milan Mijatovic replaces Danijel Petkovic.

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 1, Montenegro 0. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Darko Bulatovic.

Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bersant Celina.

Foul by Dusan Lagator (Montenegro).

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Montenegro. Marko Simic tries a through ball, but Vladimir Jovovic is caught offside.

Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012261615
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211110111
4Montenegro7034314-113
5Bulgaria7034513-83

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101511419
2Portugal6321136711
3Serbia62221012-28
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7025417-132

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111521319
2France86112041619
3Iceland84131010013
4Albania84041110112
5Andorra8116114-134
6Moldova8107219-173

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

