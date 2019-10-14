Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Kosovo v Montenegro
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 12Muric
- 15Vojvoda
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 17Kololli
- 5Shala
- 14Berisha
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 9Celina
- 7Rashica
- 18MuriqiBooked at 7mins
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 4Voca
- 6Rashkaj
- 8Hasani
- 10Muslija
- 11Rashani
- 16Bekaj
- 19Paqarada
- 20Dresevic
- 21Nuhiu
- 22Zhegrova
- 23Berisha
Montenegro
- 1PetkovicSubstituted forMijatovicat 15'minutes
- 23Marusic
- 5Lagator
- 22Simic
- 3Bulatovic
- 21Boljevic
- 4Vukcevic
- 19ScekicBooked at 16mins
- 16JovovicBooked at 7mins
- 9Mugosa
- 18Kosovic
Substitutes
- 2Sekulic
- 6Mirkovic
- 7Kojasevic
- 8Hocko
- 10Jankovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Dragojevic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 20Sofranac
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Marko Simic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Darko Bulatovic.
Attempt blocked. Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Kololli with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Montenegro).
Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Vladimir Jovovic.
Hand ball by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).
Foul by Darko Bulatovic (Montenegro).
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).
Arijanet Muric (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Booking
Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).
Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Milan Mijatovic replaces Danijel Petkovic.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 1, Montenegro 0. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Darko Bulatovic.
Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Foul by Dusan Lagator (Montenegro).
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aleksandar Scekic (Montenegro).
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Montenegro. Marko Simic tries a through ball, but Vladimir Jovovic is caught offside.
Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.