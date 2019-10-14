European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Lithuania1Serbia2

Lithuania v Serbia

Line-ups

Lithuania

  • 12Cerniauskas
  • 23Baravykas
  • 2Klimavicius
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 13Mikoliunas
  • 20Simkus
  • 14Lasickas
  • 21Vorobjovas
  • 10GolubickasSubstituted forKazlauskasat 73'minutes
  • 18VerbickasSubstituted forZulpaat 56'minutes
  • 9MatuleviciusSubstituted forLaukzemisat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bartkus
  • 5Jankauskas
  • 6Kazlauskas
  • 7Zulpa
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 15Matulevicius
  • 16Adamonis
  • 17Kasparavicius
  • 22Laukzemis

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 15Miletic
  • 18Milenkovic
  • 11Kolarov
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forLukicat 72'minutes
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 17KosticSubstituted forGacinovicat 45'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Gobeljic
  • 5Rodic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 19Milunovic
  • 20Pavkov
  • 21Pavlovic
  • 23Rockov
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuaniaAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 1, Serbia 2. Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.

Attempt missed. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.

Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).

Foul by Nemanja Miletic (Serbia).

Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lithuania. Donatas Kazlauskas replaces Paulius Golubickas.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Sasa Lukic replaces Luka Milivojevic.

Attempt saved. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.

Attempt blocked. Justas Lasickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Linas Klimavicius (Lithuania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Filip Mladenovic.

Hand ball by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Vytautas Cerniauskas.

Attempt saved. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Filip Mladenovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Justas Lasickas (Lithuania).

Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).

Substitution

Substitution, Lithuania. Karolis Laukzemis replaces Deivydas Matulevicius.

Offside, Serbia. Adem Ljajic tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.

Hand ball by Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania).

Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Serbia).

Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia).

Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

Deivydas Matulevicius (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lithuania. Arturas Zulpa replaces Ovidijus Verbickas.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Vytautas Cerniauskas.

Attempt saved. Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Adem Ljajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Domantas Simkus (Lithuania).

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 0, Serbia 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012561915
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034516-113

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France87012141721
2Turkey86021531218
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041310312
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107221-193

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories