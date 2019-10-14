Goal! Lithuania 1, Serbia 2. Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.
Lithuania v Serbia
Line-ups
Lithuania
- 12Cerniauskas
- 23Baravykas
- 2Klimavicius
- 4Girdvainis
- 13Mikoliunas
- 20Simkus
- 14Lasickas
- 21Vorobjovas
- 10GolubickasSubstituted forKazlauskasat 73'minutes
- 18VerbickasSubstituted forZulpaat 56'minutes
- 9MatuleviciusSubstituted forLaukzemisat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bartkus
- 5Jankauskas
- 6Kazlauskas
- 7Zulpa
- 8Vaitkunas
- 15Matulevicius
- 16Adamonis
- 17Kasparavicius
- 22Laukzemis
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 15Miletic
- 18Milenkovic
- 11Kolarov
- 3Mladenovic
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forLukicat 72'minutes
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Radonjic
- 22Ljajic
- 17KosticSubstituted forGacinovicat 45'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Gobeljic
- 5Rodic
- 8Gudelj
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Gacinovic
- 16Lukic
- 19Milunovic
- 20Pavkov
- 21Pavlovic
- 23Rockov
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.
Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).
Foul by Nemanja Miletic (Serbia).
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Donatas Kazlauskas replaces Paulius Golubickas.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Sasa Lukic replaces Luka Milivojevic.
Attempt saved. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.
Attempt blocked. Justas Lasickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Linas Klimavicius (Lithuania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Filip Mladenovic.
Hand ball by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Vytautas Cerniauskas.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Filip Mladenovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Justas Lasickas (Lithuania).
Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Karolis Laukzemis replaces Deivydas Matulevicius.
Offside, Serbia. Adem Ljajic tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.
Hand ball by Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania).
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Serbia).
Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia).
Saulius Mikoliunas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Deivydas Matulevicius (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Arturas Zulpa replaces Ovidijus Verbickas.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Vytautas Cerniauskas.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Adem Ljajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domantas Simkus (Lithuania).
Goal!
Goal! Lithuania 0, Serbia 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.