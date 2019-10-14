European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Ukraine2Portugal0

Ukraine v Portugal

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 21Karavaev
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 25mins
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 9Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Pankiv
  • 2Sobol
  • 3Plastun
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Konoplyanka
  • 13Shakhov
  • 14Buyalskiy
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 18Júnior Moraes
  • 19Bolbat
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 23Lunin

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3PepeBooked at 26mins
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 13Danilo
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 10João Mário
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6José Fonte
  • 9André Silva
  • 11Tué Na Bangna
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 14Ricardo Pereira
  • 15André Gomes
  • 16Bruno Fernandes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22Beto
  • 23Sequeira
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Offside, Portugal. João Moutinho tries a through ball, but João Mário is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavaev.

Attempt saved. João Mário (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goal!

Goal! Ukraine 2, Portugal 0. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.

Booking

Pepe (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pepe (Portugal).

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).

Mykola Matvyenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.

Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Mário with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Roman Yaremchuk.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).

Goal!

Goal! Ukraine 1, Portugal 0. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Sergey Krivtsov (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim with a cross.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).

Attempt saved. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012261615
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211110111
4Montenegro7034314-113
5Bulgaria7034513-83

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101511419
2Portugal6321136711
3Serbia62221012-28
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7025417-132

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111521319
2France86112041619
3Iceland84131010013
4Albania84041110112
5Andorra8116114-134
6Moldova8107219-173

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories