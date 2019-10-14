Offside, Portugal. João Moutinho tries a through ball, but João Mário is caught offside.
Ukraine v Portugal
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 21Karavaev
- 4Krivtsov
- 22Matvyenko
- 16Mykolenko
- 8Malinovskiy
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 25mins
- 17Zinchenko
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Marlos
- 9Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Pankiv
- 2Sobol
- 3Plastun
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Konoplyanka
- 13Shakhov
- 14Buyalskiy
- 15Tsygankov
- 18Júnior Moraes
- 19Bolbat
- 20Kovalenko
- 23Lunin
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3PepeBooked at 26mins
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 13Danilo
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 8João Moutinho
- 10João Mário
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6José Fonte
- 9André Silva
- 11Tué Na Bangna
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 14Ricardo Pereira
- 15André Gomes
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 18Neves
- 19Mário Rui
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Beto
- 23Sequeira
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavaev.
Attempt saved. João Mário (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Goal!
Goal! Ukraine 2, Portugal 0. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
Booking
Pepe (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).
Mykola Matvyenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.
Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Mário with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Roman Yaremchuk.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).
Goal!
Goal! Ukraine 1, Portugal 0. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Sergey Krivtsov (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim with a cross.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).
Attempt saved. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.