Northern Ireland: Manager Michael O'Neill happy with response in friendly win

Paddy McNair in action against Vladimir Darida during the second half in the Generali Arena

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is happy that his side responded to their Euro 2020 qualifier defeat by the Netherlands by beating the Czech Republic 3-2 in a friendly.

Paddy McNair scored twice as NI ran out narrow victors in Prague on Monday.

"It was a really good display and a great result. To come away from home and win in the Czech Republic is a very positive result," said O'Neill.

"I think the intensity of our play and the goals we scored were fantastic."

McNair netted two goals in the first half and Jonny Evans also got his name on the scoresheet as O'Neill's side went in 3-0 ahead at the interval.

The Czechs were much improved in the second half and strikes from Vladimir Darida and Alex Kral reduced their deficit.

"We knew we would face a reaction in the second half - the Czech Republic are a very good team and a proud nation so when they are 3-0 down at home you expect a bit of an onslaught," added the NI boss.

"Once they got the two goals so quickly it unsettled us and we had to defend for the last 15 or 20 minutes.

"All of these games are so important now and this is a group of players who believe they belong on the big stage and can compete with the bigger nations."

The NI manager praised a number of the players who were called into the starting line-up for the match in Prague and made the most of their opportunity to impress.

"Gavin [Whyte] gave us a different dimension up front and Liam [Boyce] was a good foil for him. There were some great individual performances.

"How we pressed the game early was very encouraging, how we put away the chances we had, the energy and the shape of the team.

"It was a quick turnaround in just a few days and the players took on board the information we gave them really well.

"Ton Flanagan was very good too. He and Jonny [Evans] and Craig [Cathcart] had a lot of big physical threats to deal with and a lot of big balls coming into the box which they dealt with pretty well."