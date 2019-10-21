West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley

West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips has scored four of his 63-goal career tally this season

West Bromwich Albion hope to have winger Matt Phillips back for the Championship's top v bottom clash against Barnsley at The Hawthorns.

In addition to striker Kenneth Zohore (calf) and defender Kieran Gibbs (toe), Phillips missed Saturday's 1-0 win at Middlesbrough with a shin injury.

Barnsley will assess defenders Bambo Diaby and Dimitri Cavare.

Diaby made his first appearance in almost two months in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Swansea City.

Midfielder Kenny Dougall will hope to keep his place after making his first start in over seven months at the weekend, having recovered from a broken leg.

Despite holding high-flying Swansea, Barnsley went bottom thanks to Stoke City's home win over Fulham - and they are on a 13-game run without a victory, having not won since the opening day of the season, also against Fulham.

Caretaker boss Adam Murray says his side "enjoy ruining parties" and they can be encouraged that fellow strugglers Middlesbrough were only denied victory against Albion on Saturday thanks to a man of the match display from visiting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic told BBC WM:

"It is pressure up there, of course, But it is a positive pressure. The more you win, the closer you will be to the top of the table.

"That adds to the pressure. But that is what we save trained, from the end of June for. That's why, to try to win games.

"This is a totally different pressure to fighting for your lives. This is enjoyable. Definitely."

Match facts