Queens Park Rangers 2-2 Reading: Sam Baldock equaliser secures point for Reading

Nahki Wells scored his seventh goal of the season to open the scoring for QPR

QPR and Reading played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Loftus Road, ensuring Mark Bowen remained unbeaten in two games as Reading manager.

QPR took the lead against the run of play after George Puscas' carelessness in possession allowed Ebere Eze to set up Nahki Wells, who rifled the ball into the corner from 20 yards.

Puscas atoned for his error by drawing Reading deservedly level three minutes later, sliding a side-footed finish across the goalkeeper and into the far corner after being released by Ovie Ejaria's defence-splitting pass.

QPR regained the lead through Jordan Hugill's deflected half-volley from the edge of the area after an exchange of headers with strike partner Wells, but Sam Baldock turned in from close range to secure a point for Bowen's side.

Reading had the better of the early exchanges, with the impressive Ejaria posing Mark Warburton's side plenty of problems.

The midfielder, on loan from Liverpool, combined with Puscas to set up a good chance for Baldock in the eighth minute, but the striker's firm drive was palmed away by QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Ejaria then threatened himself with a left-foot shot from distance, but Kelly was able to push the ball around the post.

However, the home side grew into the game around the half-hour mark, and found themselves on the wrong end of two moments of controversy before Puscas cancelled out Wells' opener.

First, Reading could have been reduced to 10 men when Matt Miazga seemed to fling his arm towards the face of Angel Rangel after the pair had tussled in the box, but the incident went unseen by referee Jeremy Simpson.

Simpson then turned down a Rangers penalty appeal after Andy Yiadom blocked Wells' left-foot volley from inside the area with an outstretched arm.

The home side came close to regaining the lead on the stroke of half-time when Miazga's hashed clearance presented a chance for Toni Leistner, but the defender's shot was blocked before Hugill blazed the rebound over.

Hugill spurned another presentable chance shortly after half-time when he missed a good opportunity to get on the end of an inviting Ryan Manning cross, but found the net only minutes later to put his side within touching distance of a seventh win in nine games, only for Baldock to pop up with an equaliser for the visitors.

QPR boss Mark Warburton told BBC Radio London:

"The players worked hard and after we got the second goal we looked in decent shape for 10 or 15 minutes.

"It was a sloppy goal to give away. It is about us a team defending our goal better, but the boys are human.

"Tonight was not a good day at the office but we came away with a point and are still in the top six. The league is so tight but all we can worry about is QPR."