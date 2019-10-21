Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Stoke
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

Stoke City celebrate a win at Swansea
Stoke City have won their past two Championship games, having failed to win any of their first 10 fixtures in the league this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Sheffield Wednesday hope goalkeeper Keiren Westwood might be fit to face Stoke City at Hillsborough on Tuesday.

Cameron Dawson deputised in Friday's 1-1 draw at Cardiff after Westwood hurt an ankle during the warm-up.

The home side will start Tuesday's game one point outside the top six, while two successive wins have lifted Stoke off the bottom of the Championship.

James McClean could return to their starting XI, having been on the bench against Fulham following a back injury.

Potters defender Bruno Martins Indi played 90 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 home victory despite struggling with illness, and Tyrese Campbell hopes to keep his place up front after scoring his first league goal for the club.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six league games against Stoke (W2 D4 L0) since a 2-0 defeat in November 2005.
  • Both Championship games between Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke ended as draws last season, with both sides having different managers in each game.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost just two of their last 22 home league matches played on Tuesday (W13 D7 L2), winning the last three in a row.
  • Stoke City are winless in 14 away league matches played on Tuesday (W0 D3 L11) since winning 1-0 away at Norwich City in March 2008.
  • Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk won both of his Championship matches against Stoke with Birmingham last season and won his only previous match against Stoke's Nathan Jones in August 2016 with Leeds in a 1-0 League Cup win over Luton Town.
  • Stoke haven't won consecutive away league games since October 2015, when they were in the Premier League managed by Mark Hughes.

Tuesday 22nd October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
View full Championship table

