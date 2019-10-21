Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday hope goalkeeper Keiren Westwood might be fit to face Stoke City at Hillsborough on Tuesday.
Cameron Dawson deputised in Friday's 1-1 draw at Cardiff after Westwood hurt an ankle during the warm-up.
The home side will start Tuesday's game one point outside the top six, while two successive wins have lifted Stoke off the bottom of the Championship.
James McClean could return to their starting XI, having been on the bench against Fulham following a back injury.
Potters defender Bruno Martins Indi played 90 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 home victory despite struggling with illness, and Tyrese Campbell hopes to keep his place up front after scoring his first league goal for the club.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six league games against Stoke (W2 D4 L0) since a 2-0 defeat in November 2005.
- Both Championship games between Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke ended as draws last season, with both sides having different managers in each game.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost just two of their last 22 home league matches played on Tuesday (W13 D7 L2), winning the last three in a row.
- Stoke City are winless in 14 away league matches played on Tuesday (W0 D3 L11) since winning 1-0 away at Norwich City in March 2008.
- Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk won both of his Championship matches against Stoke with Birmingham last season and won his only previous match against Stoke's Nathan Jones in August 2016 with Leeds in a 1-0 League Cup win over Luton Town.
- Stoke haven't won consecutive away league games since October 2015, when they were in the Premier League managed by Mark Hughes.