Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Birmingham City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Maxime Colin nets winner for home side
-
- From the section Championship
Maxime Colin's 31st-minute goal secured victory for Birmingham City over Blackburn Rovers at St Andrew's.
Defender Colin headed in Dan Crowley's inch-perfect cross at the back post after good work in the build-up from Kerim Mrabti and Fran Villalba.
Birmingham were good value for their victory after having the better of the match, but Blackburn twice came close to equalising in the last 10 minutes.
Danny Graham fired wide of the near post from inside the penalty area after being found by Adam Armstrong, before Elliott Bennett's deflected strike was tipped over superbly by Lee Camp.
Tony Mowbray's side had struggled to create clear-cut chances before then, with Stewart Downing's driven effort that flew wide in the 64th minute their only meaningful threat on Camp's goal.
Birmingham, on the other hand, will feel they could have won the match more comfortably after creating numerous opportunities in both halves.
In the 15th minute, Mrabti slipped a neat through ball to Villalba, whose first-time shot drew a good save from Christian Walton at the near post.
Walton was tested again 10 minutes later when Jude Bellingham turned his marker and struck from the edge of the box.
In the second half, Villalba missed a chance to seal the game after getting on the end of Lukas Jutkiewicz's cutback, before Jutkiewicz himself struck the underside of the bar with a fierce effort from 30 yards.
The victory will be a welcome relief for the home side, who came into the game having lost four of their previous five games.
Blackburn, meanwhile, are now winless in five.
Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet told BBC WM 95.6:
"The goal sums up what we're trying to do: to play quick, electric football. It was a wonderful goal.
"For us to have a home run is very important. Knowing you are strong at home allows you to experiment and take away games as bonuses.
"When you lose a game, you have to focus on the positives. Today, we won, but I'm thinking about what negative points we can use to improve."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5Colin
- 4Roberts
- 12DeanBooked at 55mins
- 3Pedersen
- 7CrowleySubstituted forMaghomaat 73'minutes
- 26DavisBooked at 67mins
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forMcEachranat 62'minutes
- 17Villalba Rodrigo
- 18MrabtiSubstituted forGiménezat 80'minutes
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 13Stockdale
- 14Clarke-Salter
- 16McEachran
- 19Maghoma
- 24Giménez
- 37Bailey
Blackburn
- 1Walton
- 2Nyambe
- 24Adarabioyo
- 3WilliamsBooked at 85mins
- 31Bennett
- 27Travis
- 4JohnsonSubstituted forRothwellat 63'minutes
- 7Armstrong
- 23Dack
- 19DowningSubstituted forBuckleyat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9GallagherSubstituted forGrahamat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Rothwell
- 10Graham
- 13Leutwiler
- 17Bell
- 29Evans
- 37Rankin-Costello
- 39Buckley
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 18,561
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Attempt saved. Fran Villalba (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Giménez.
Álvaro Giménez (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma tries a through ball, but Fran Villalba is caught offside.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ryan Nyambe.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ryan Nyambe.
Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Lewis Travis.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Derrick Williams.
Booking
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Álvaro Giménez replaces Kerim Mrabti.
Attempt missed. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fran Villalba.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley replaces Stewart Downing.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces Daniel Crowley.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marc Roberts.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Christian Walton.
Attempt saved. Fran Villalba (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Booking
David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Graham.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Maxime Colin.
Attempt blocked. Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Bradley Johnson.