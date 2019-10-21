Championship
Millwall19:45Cardiff
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Cardiff City

Adam Barrett
Adam Barrett won his first game in temporary charge of Millwall, but saw his side concede three goals in the final 10 minutes to lose 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Millwall caretaker manager Adam Barrett takes charge of what could be his final match as the Lions host Cardiff, with Gary Rowett tipped to take over.

Ryan Leonard is a doubt after missing the loss at Brentford with injury.

Cardiff could recall Lee Tomlin after the midfielder impressed when he came on as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sol Bamba moved a step closer to his return from injury in an Under-23 game on Monday, but is unlikely to start.

Match facts

  • There have been just six goals scored in the last eight league meetings between Millwall and Cardiff since a 3-3 draw in March 2011.
  • Cardiff have won just one of their last nine away league visits to Millwall (W1 D6 L2), a 2-0 win in September 2012.
  • Millwall have won just one of their last nine league games (D4 L4), although this was their last home match in the Championship (2-1 v Leeds United).
  • Cardiff City have lost eight of their last nine games played on Tuesday in all competitions.
  • Millwall striker Matt Smith has been involved in four goals in four league starts against Cardiff City (3 goals, 1 assist).
  • Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has won just two of his last 20 away league games in London (W2 D6 L12), with one of those away at Millwall with Leeds in March 2012.

Tuesday 22nd October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
