Match ends, Blackpool 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.
Blackpool v Wycombe Wanderers
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 23Alnwick
- 20Turton
- 6HeneghanBooked at 66mins
- 16Tilt
- 26HusbandBooked at 68mins
- 11FeeneySubstituted forScannellat 85'minutes
- 8Spearing
- 10Kaikai
- 15ThompsonSubstituted forGuyat 80'minutes
- 21Gnanduillet
- 7DelfounesoSubstituted forNuttallat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bushiri
- 5Edwards
- 14Scannell
- 17Virtue-Thick
- 24Nuttall
- 25Guy
- 28Sims
Wycombe
- 1Allsop
- 19Grimmer
- 5Stewart
- 16Phillips
- 3JacobsonBooked at 90mins
- 18ThompsonSubstituted forOfoborhat 85'minutes
- 4Gape
- 22FreemanSubstituted forBloomfieldat 90+2'minutes
- 7Wheeler
- 20Akinfenwa
- 11KashketSubstituted forAaronsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Coelho Jombati
- 8Pattison
- 10Bloomfield
- 13Yates
- 26Aarons
- 27Parker
- 28Ofoborh
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 7,298
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.
Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Nick Freeman.
Offside, Blackpool. Curtis Tilt tries a through ball, but Armand Gnanduillet is caught offside.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Booking
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sullay Kaikai (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Attempt blocked. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giles Phillips.
Foul by Callum Guy (Blackpool).
Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).
David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Sean Scannell replaces Liam Feeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nnamdi Ofoborh replaces Curtis Thompson.
James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Liam Feeney (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).
Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Turton following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Callum Guy replaces Jordan Thompson.
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Joe Nuttall replaces Nathan Delfouneso.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Rolando Aarons replaces Scott Kashket.
Hand ball by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Booking
James Husband (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).
Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match report to follow.