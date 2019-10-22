League One
Blackpool1Wycombe1

Blackpool v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 23Alnwick
  • 20Turton
  • 6HeneghanBooked at 66mins
  • 16Tilt
  • 26HusbandBooked at 68mins
  • 11FeeneySubstituted forScannellat 85'minutes
  • 8Spearing
  • 10Kaikai
  • 15ThompsonSubstituted forGuyat 80'minutes
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 7DelfounesoSubstituted forNuttallat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bushiri
  • 5Edwards
  • 14Scannell
  • 17Virtue-Thick
  • 24Nuttall
  • 25Guy
  • 28Sims

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 19Grimmer
  • 5Stewart
  • 16Phillips
  • 3JacobsonBooked at 90mins
  • 18ThompsonSubstituted forOfoborhat 85'minutes
  • 4Gape
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forBloomfieldat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Wheeler
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 11KashketSubstituted forAaronsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Coelho Jombati
  • 8Pattison
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 13Yates
  • 26Aarons
  • 27Parker
  • 28Ofoborh
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
7,298

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Nick Freeman.

Offside, Blackpool. Curtis Tilt tries a through ball, but Armand Gnanduillet is caught offside.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.

Booking

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sullay Kaikai (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.

Attempt blocked. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giles Phillips.

Foul by Callum Guy (Blackpool).

Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).

David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Sean Scannell replaces Liam Feeney.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nnamdi Ofoborh replaces Curtis Thompson.

James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

Liam Feeney (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).

Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Turton following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Callum Guy replaces Jordan Thompson.

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt blocked. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).

Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Joe Nuttall replaces Nathan Delfouneso.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Rolando Aarons replaces Scott Kashket.

Hand ball by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

Booking

James Husband (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).

Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich128312171427
2Wycombe147612314927
3Peterborough1373330161424
4Fleetwood127232415923
5Oxford Utd1464429181122
6Doncaster136432214822
7Sunderland136432115622
8Blackpool145631816221
9Coventry135621615121
10Bristol Rovers146351516-121
11Rochdale145451922-319
12Rotherham125341912718
13Burton125341613318
14Shrewsbury134631114-318
15Lincoln City155281720-317
16Portsmouth124441312116
17Gillingham143651917215
18Accrington133551721-414
19MK Dons144191221-913
20Tranmere143471727-1013
21Wimbledon153391925-612
22Southend1412111540-255
23Bolton12147528-23-5
View full League One table

Top Stories