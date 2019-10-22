Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Bristol Rovers 0-2 Bolton Wanderers: Keith Hill's Trotters earn first win of season
-
- From the section League One
League One strugglers Bolton Wanderers claimed their first victory of the season at Bristol Rovers.
Former Crewe and Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy put them ahead after 15 minutes with only Bolton's second away goal of the campaign.
Veteran striker Daryl Murphy then struck after 68 minutes to earn the Trotters their first win since a 2-1 victory at QPR on 30 March, prior to being relegated from the Championship.
Bolton had previously only picked up four points in 11 games this season.
Following their 12-point deduction for going into administration, they are still only on -5 points, 18 adrift of safety.
But a first win for new boss Keith Hill, whose side had drawn three of their previous five league games, will serve as a major confidence boost.
Rovers had only previously lost once at home this season - and had won their previous three.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 32Jaakkola
- 16Davies
- 5Craig
- 15Kilgour
- 33Rodman
- 4OgogoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBennettat 77'minutes
- 6Upson
- 8O Clarke
- 18Kelly
- 29Adeboyejo
- 10NicholsBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSmithat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 2Little
- 11Leahy
- 17Smith
- 23Bennett
- 24Menayese
- 36Hargreaves
Bolton
- 20Matthews
- 2Emmanuel
- 30Zouma
- 32Earl
- 12Chicksen
- 8MurphyBooked at 61mins
- 4Lowe
- 23Dodoo
- 11Crawford
- 10O'Grady
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 14Weir
- 24Hall
- 31Boon
- 34Senior
- 36King-Harmes
- 43Alexander
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 7,244
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Bolton Wanderers 2.
Attempt blocked. Alister Crawford (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris O'Grady.
Attempt missed. Joshua Emmanuel (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Lowe.
Attempt missed. Michael Kelly (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kyle Bennett.
Attempt missed. Victor Adeboyejo (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Kilgour.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Luke Murphy tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
Foul by Yoan Zouma (Bolton Wanderers).
Tyler Smith (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alister Crawford (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Dodoo.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Kyle Bennett replaces Abu Ogogo.
Foul by Adam Chicksen (Bolton Wanderers).
Tyler Smith (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Alex Rodman.
Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Joshua Earl (Bolton Wanderers).
Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 0, Bolton Wanderers 2. Daryl Murphy (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alister Crawford.
Foul by Yoan Zouma (Bolton Wanderers).
Victor Adeboyejo (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Kelly with a cross.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Adam Chicksen.
Attempt missed. Alister Crawford (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Daryl Murphy (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Emmanuel.
Booking
Luke Murphy (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Bolton Wanderers).
Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Tyler Smith replaces Tom Nichols.
Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Michael Kelly (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Joshua Earl (Bolton Wanderers).
Victor Adeboyejo (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Joshua Emmanuel (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers).
Booking
Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.