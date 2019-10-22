Bristol Rovers 0-2 Bolton Wanderers: Keith Hill's Trotters earn first win of season

Luke Murphy's goal at the Memorial Stadium helped triple Bolton's away league goal haul for the season

League One strugglers Bolton Wanderers claimed their first victory of the season at Bristol Rovers.

Former Crewe and Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy put them ahead after 15 minutes with only Bolton's second away goal of the campaign.

Veteran striker Daryl Murphy then struck after 68 minutes to earn the Trotters their first win since a 2-1 victory at QPR on 30 March, prior to being relegated from the Championship.

Bolton had previously only picked up four points in 11 games this season.

Following their 12-point deduction for going into administration, they are still only on -5 points, 18 adrift of safety.

But a first win for new boss Keith Hill, whose side had drawn three of their previous five league games, will serve as a major confidence boost.

Rovers had only previously lost once at home this season - and had won their previous three.

More to follow.