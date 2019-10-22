Portsmouth 1-0 Lincoln City

John Marquis scored for the first time since August to earn under-pressure Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett a much-needed 1-0 win at home to Lincoln City.

Marquis's scruffy 28th-minute strike was enough to settle a scrappy match, the former Doncaster Rovers striker bundling home from a yard out after Imps goalkeeper Josh Vickers could only parry a Christian Burgess header.

Lincoln, looking for just their second win in 11 games, could have been in front after only seven minutes when Callum Connolly put a free header over from Michael O'Connor's free-kick.

Imps midfielder Bruno Andrade also saw his scorching long-range shot turned behind by the diving Craig MacGillivray in the 20th minute.

MacGillivray was called into action again from the resulting corner but John Akinde twice failed to beat the Portsmouth goalkeeper from close range.

The second half was largely uneventful, barring another Burgess header saved by Vickers and match-winner Marquis grazing the crossbar with a shot from distance.

