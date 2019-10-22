Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Lincoln City 0.
Portsmouth 1-0 Lincoln City
John Marquis scored for the first time since August to earn under-pressure Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett a much-needed 1-0 win at home to Lincoln City.
Marquis's scruffy 28th-minute strike was enough to settle a scrappy match, the former Doncaster Rovers striker bundling home from a yard out after Imps goalkeeper Josh Vickers could only parry a Christian Burgess header.
Lincoln, looking for just their second win in 11 games, could have been in front after only seven minutes when Callum Connolly put a free header over from Michael O'Connor's free-kick.
Imps midfielder Bruno Andrade also saw his scorching long-range shot turned behind by the diving Craig MacGillivray in the 20th minute.
MacGillivray was called into action again from the resulting corner but John Akinde twice failed to beat the Portsmouth goalkeeper from close range.
The second half was largely uneventful, barring another Burgess header saved by Vickers and match-winner Marquis grazing the crossbar with a shot from distance.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1MacGillivray
- 15McCrorie
- 6BurgessBooked at 75mins
- 20RaggettBooked at 46mins
- 3Brown
- 4Naylor
- 33Close
- 7Williams
- 26Evans
- 19HarnessSubstituted forCurtisat 68'minutes
- 10Marquis
Substitutes
- 5Downing
- 11Curtis
- 13Bolton
- 14Cannon
- 22Harrison
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
Lincoln City
- 1Vickers
- 23Eardley
- 20Connolly
- 5Shackell
- 3Toffolo
- 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forHeskethat 86'minutes
- 4O'ConnorSubstituted forGrantat 80'minutes
- 19Morrell
- 10Payne
- 17Walker
- 29AkindeSubstituted forAndersonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Chapman
- 18Grant
- 21Smith
- 22Lewis
- 24Melbourne
- 26Anderson
- 28Hesketh
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 17,266
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Lincoln City 0.
Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jake Hesketh replaces Bruno Andrade.
Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jorge Grant replaces Michael O'Connor.
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ross McCrorie following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
Jack Payne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Payne.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces John Akinde.
Booking
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).
Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a cross.
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).
Attempt blocked. Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Akinde.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis replaces Marcus Harness.
Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City).
Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
Josh Vickers (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross.
Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City).
Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Lincoln City).
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.
Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Payne (Lincoln City).
Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael O'Connor (Lincoln City).
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth).