Portsmouth 1-0 Lincoln City

John Marquis scored for the first time since August to earn under-pressure Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett a much-needed 1-0 win at home to Lincoln City.

Marquis's scruffy 28th-minute strike was enough to settle a scrappy match, the former Doncaster Rovers striker bundling home from a yard out after Imps goalkeeper Josh Vickers could only parry a Christian Burgess header.

Lincoln, looking for just their second win in 11 games, could have been in front after only seven minutes when Callum Connolly put a free header over from Michael O'Connor's free-kick.

Imps midfielder Bruno Andrade also saw his scorching long-range shot turned behind by the diving Craig MacGillivray in the 20th minute.

MacGillivray was called into action again from the resulting corner but John Akinde twice failed to beat the Portsmouth goalkeeper from close range.

The second half was largely uneventful, barring another Burgess header saved by Vickers and match-winner Marquis grazing the crossbar with a shot from distance.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 15McCrorie
  • 6BurgessBooked at 75mins
  • 20RaggettBooked at 46mins
  • 3Brown
  • 4Naylor
  • 33Close
  • 7Williams
  • 26Evans
  • 19HarnessSubstituted forCurtisat 68'minutes
  • 10Marquis

Substitutes

  • 5Downing
  • 11Curtis
  • 13Bolton
  • 14Cannon
  • 22Harrison
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup

Lincoln City

  • 1Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 20Connolly
  • 5Shackell
  • 3Toffolo
  • 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forHeskethat 86'minutes
  • 4O'ConnorSubstituted forGrantat 80'minutes
  • 19Morrell
  • 10Payne
  • 17Walker
  • 29AkindeSubstituted forAndersonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Chapman
  • 18Grant
  • 21Smith
  • 22Lewis
  • 24Melbourne
  • 26Anderson
  • 28Hesketh
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
17,266

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Lincoln City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Lincoln City 0.

Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Anderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Jake Hesketh replaces Bruno Andrade.

Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).

Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Jorge Grant replaces Michael O'Connor.

Attempt missed. John Marquis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ross McCrorie following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).

Jack Payne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Payne.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces John Akinde.

Booking

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).

Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Neal Eardley.

Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a cross.

Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).

Attempt blocked. Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Akinde.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis replaces Marcus Harness.

Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City).

Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).

Josh Vickers (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Evans with a cross.

Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).

Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City).

Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Connolly (Lincoln City).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.

Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Payne (Lincoln City).

Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael O'Connor (Lincoln City).

Foul by Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich128312171427
2Wycombe147612314927
3Peterborough1373330161424
4Fleetwood127232415923
5Oxford Utd1464429181122
6Doncaster136432214822
7Sunderland136432115622
8Blackpool145631816221
9Coventry135621615121
10Bristol Rovers146351516-121
11Rochdale145451922-319
12Rotherham125341912718
13Burton125341613318
14Shrewsbury134631114-318
15Lincoln City155281720-317
16Portsmouth124441312116
17Gillingham143651917215
18Accrington133551721-414
19MK Dons144191221-913
20Tranmere143471727-1013
21Wimbledon153391925-612
22Southend1412111540-255
23Bolton12147528-23-5
View full League One table

