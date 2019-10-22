Carlisle United 0-2 Northampton Town

League Two
Second-half goals from Scott Pollock and Sam Hoskins earned Northampton a 2-0 win as Carlisle's slump continued with a fourth straight league defeat.

It was a happy return to Brunton Park for former Carlisle manager Keith Curle, who saw his side record a second win in the space of four days.

Neither side could establish much authority in the opening phase of the game although Nathan Thomas twice threatened for Carlisle.

His first effort was parried by David Cornell, with Hallam Hope just failing to get a meaningful header on the rebound. Then Thomas again cut in from the left to hit a powerful drive which was deflected for a corner off Charlie Goode.

Carlisle's Thomas was one of the few bright sparks in the first half and he went close in the 41st minute with a raking 20-yard shot that Cornell tipped away for a corner at full stretch.

The breakthrough for Northampton came six minutes into the second half when Carlisle were slow to get the ball away and Williams fed Pollock, who hammered a left-footed shot high into the roof of the net which gave Collin no change of saving.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead in the 70th minute when substitute Harry Smith forced Collin to dive full length to deal with an accurate low drive and, in the second minute of stoppage time, Hoskins came bursting through to hammer home Northampton's second.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Collin
  • 23Branthwaite
  • 17Webster
  • 5Mellish
  • 2Elliott
  • 19Bridge
  • 8JonesSubstituted forMcKirdyat 71'minutes
  • 10Scougall
  • 14Jones
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forOlomolaat 80'minutes
  • 9HopeSubstituted forLoftat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McKirdy
  • 22Gray
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Loft
  • 27Knight-Percival
  • 28Sagaf
  • 31Sorensen

Northampton

  • 1Cornell
  • 23HarrimanSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 5Goode
  • 6Turnbull
  • 16Wharton
  • 17McWilliamsBooked at 76mins
  • 12Pollock
  • 29WatersBooked at 58minsSubstituted forLinesat 63'minutes
  • 7Hoskins
  • 10Adams
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forOliverat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 9Smith
  • 14Lines
  • 19Oliver
  • 27McWilliams
  • 33Fisher
  • 44Anderson
Referee:
Scott Oldham
Attendance:
3,324

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Northampton Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Northampton Town 2.

Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).

Scott Pollock (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 0, Northampton Town 2. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Smith.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Chris Lines.

Attempt blocked. Jarrad Branthwaite (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Byron Webster.

Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).

Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Pollock.

Attempt missed. Scott Wharton (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Pollock.

Foul by Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United).

Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jon Mellish.

Attempt blocked. Harry Smith (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun McWilliams.

Harry McKirdy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicky Adams (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Olufela Olomola replaces Nathan Thomas.

Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Scougall following a corner.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Wharton (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Chris Lines (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vadaine Oliver.

Booking

Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Loft (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town).

Attempt saved. Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Gethin Jones.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Byron Webster.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Vadaine Oliver replaces Andy Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Harry McKirdy replaces Michael Jones.

Attempt saved. Harry Smith (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Williams with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christie Elliott.

Foul by Ryan Loft (Carlisle United).

Scott Wharton (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Lines replaces Billy Waters.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Ryan Loft replaces Hallam Hope.

Hand ball by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).

