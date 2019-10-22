Cheltenham Town 3-0 Macclesfield Town

Cheltenham cruised to a 3-0 home win over Macclesfield to maintain their fine run.

Luke Varney struck in the first half, with Conor Thomas and Ryan Broom on target after the break to complete what turned out to be a comfortable victory.

The away side had edged the opening stages, with Joe Ironside going close with a header in the 17th minute.

Chris Hussey fired over from the edge of the box for Cheltenham after Charlie Raglan's low ball from the right after half an hour.

Cheltenham were well shackled, but they found a breakthrough in the final minute before half-time.

Raglan's ball forward found Broom and after a clever flick made space in the penalty area, he fed Varney who finished first time low past Owen Evans for his fifth goal of the season.

Cheltenham started the second half strongly and deservedly doubled their lead in the 59th minute.

A shot from Raglan was deflected out to Hussey on the left and his low ball in was cleared as far as Thomas, who fired into the net.

Broom rounded off the scoring after Jonte Smith's pass, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into the empty net in the 76th minute for his sixth of the season as Cheltenham made it eight games unbeaten.

Match report supplied by PA Media.