Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 0.
Cheltenham Town 3-0 Macclesfield Town
Cheltenham cruised to a 3-0 home win over Macclesfield to maintain their fine run.
Luke Varney struck in the first half, with Conor Thomas and Ryan Broom on target after the break to complete what turned out to be a comfortable victory.
The away side had edged the opening stages, with Joe Ironside going close with a header in the 17th minute.
Chris Hussey fired over from the edge of the box for Cheltenham after Charlie Raglan's low ball from the right after half an hour.
Cheltenham were well shackled, but they found a breakthrough in the final minute before half-time.
Raglan's ball forward found Broom and after a clever flick made space in the penalty area, he fed Varney who finished first time low past Owen Evans for his fifth goal of the season.
Cheltenham started the second half strongly and deservedly doubled their lead in the 59th minute.
A shot from Raglan was deflected out to Hussey on the left and his low ball in was cleared as far as Thomas, who fired into the net.
Broom rounded off the scoring after Jonte Smith's pass, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into the empty net in the 76th minute for his sixth of the season as Cheltenham made it eight games unbeaten.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Flinders
- 5Raglan
- 4Tozer
- 26Greaves
- 2Long
- 11BroomSubstituted forInceat 87'minutes
- 7Thomas
- 21Doyle-Hayes
- 3Hussey
- 20ReillySubstituted forAddaiat 77'minutes
- 32VarneySubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Clements
- 15Boyle
- 16Addai
- 19Lloyd
- 22Lovett
- 23Ince
- 27Smith
Macclesfield
- 1Evans
- 12Welch-Hayes
- 5Kelleher
- 6Vassell
- 11ArchibaldBooked at 58mins
- 4McCourt
- 14Kirby
- 16O'Keeffe
- 20Osadebe
- 9Ironside
- 7GnahouaSubstituted forGomisat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Stephens
- 13Charles-Cook
- 15Horsfall
- 19Gomis
- 22Ntambwe
- 23Fitzpatrick
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 2,632
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 0.
Attempt missed. Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jonte Smith (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Long with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Raglan.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Rohan Ince replaces Ryan Broom.
Attempt missed. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jonte Smith.
Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town).
Attempt blocked. Jak McCourt (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Kirby.
Offside, Cheltenham Town. Jake Doyle-Hayes tries a through ball, but Jonte Smith is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Broom with a cross.
Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).
Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
Attempt blocked. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Flinders with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Alex Addai replaces Gavin Reilly.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 0. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonte Smith.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Jak McCourt tries a through ball, but Virgil Gomis is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jonte Smith replaces Luke Varney.
Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Virgil Gomis replaces Arthur Gnahoua.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Cheltenham Town).
Theo Vassell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Macclesfield Town 0. Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Corey O'Keeffe.
Booking
Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Miles Welch-Hayes.
Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Miles Welch-Hayes tries a through ball, but Arthur Gnahoua is caught offside.
Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town).
Foul by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).