League Two
Cheltenham3Macclesfield0

Cheltenham Town 3-0 Macclesfield Town

Cheltenham cruised to a 3-0 home win over Macclesfield to maintain their fine run.

Luke Varney struck in the first half, with Conor Thomas and Ryan Broom on target after the break to complete what turned out to be a comfortable victory.

The away side had edged the opening stages, with Joe Ironside going close with a header in the 17th minute.

Chris Hussey fired over from the edge of the box for Cheltenham after Charlie Raglan's low ball from the right after half an hour.

Cheltenham were well shackled, but they found a breakthrough in the final minute before half-time.

Raglan's ball forward found Broom and after a clever flick made space in the penalty area, he fed Varney who finished first time low past Owen Evans for his fifth goal of the season.

Cheltenham started the second half strongly and deservedly doubled their lead in the 59th minute.

A shot from Raglan was deflected out to Hussey on the left and his low ball in was cleared as far as Thomas, who fired into the net.

Broom rounded off the scoring after Jonte Smith's pass, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into the empty net in the 76th minute for his sixth of the season as Cheltenham made it eight games unbeaten.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Flinders
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 26Greaves
  • 2Long
  • 11BroomSubstituted forInceat 87'minutes
  • 7Thomas
  • 21Doyle-Hayes
  • 3Hussey
  • 20ReillySubstituted forAddaiat 77'minutes
  • 32VarneySubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Clements
  • 15Boyle
  • 16Addai
  • 19Lloyd
  • 22Lovett
  • 23Ince
  • 27Smith

Macclesfield

  • 1Evans
  • 12Welch-Hayes
  • 5Kelleher
  • 6Vassell
  • 11ArchibaldBooked at 58mins
  • 4McCourt
  • 14Kirby
  • 16O'Keeffe
  • 20Osadebe
  • 9Ironside
  • 7GnahouaSubstituted forGomisat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Stephens
  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 15Horsfall
  • 19Gomis
  • 22Ntambwe
  • 23Fitzpatrick
Referee:
Brett Huxtable
Attendance:
2,632

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamMacclesfield
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 0.

Attempt missed. Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jonte Smith (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Long with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Raglan.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Rohan Ince replaces Ryan Broom.

Attempt missed. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jonte Smith.

Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town).

Attempt blocked. Jak McCourt (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Kirby.

Offside, Cheltenham Town. Jake Doyle-Hayes tries a through ball, but Jonte Smith is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Broom with a cross.

Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).

Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).

Attempt blocked. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Flinders with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Alex Addai replaces Gavin Reilly.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 0. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonte Smith.

Offside, Macclesfield Town. Jak McCourt tries a through ball, but Virgil Gomis is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jonte Smith replaces Luke Varney.

Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Virgil Gomis replaces Arthur Gnahoua.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (Cheltenham Town).

Theo Vassell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Macclesfield Town 0. Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Corey O'Keeffe.

Booking

Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).

Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Miles Welch-Hayes.

Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Macclesfield Town).

Offside, Macclesfield Town. Miles Welch-Hayes tries a through ball, but Arthur Gnahoua is caught offside.

Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town).

Foul by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe159332617930
2Cheltenham1484226121428
3Forest Green15843189928
4Bradford158342215727
5Newport14761158727
6Exeter157531918126
7Swindon157352219324
8Plymouth156542416823
9Northampton156361816221
10Port Vale155642122-121
11Cambridge155552014620
12Colchester155551613320
13Crawley155552323020
14Macclesfield155551618-220
15Salford155551823-520
16Grimsby155462020019
17Leyton Orient155462326-319
18Mansfield154562221117
19Walsall154381021-1115
20Oldham153571624-814
21Carlisle154291527-1214
22Scunthorpe153482024-413
23Morecambe152491428-1410
24Stevenage151681121-109
View full League Two table

Top Stories