Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Leyton Orient 0.
Plymouth Argyle 4-0 Leyton Orient
-
- From the section League Two
Ryan Lowe's Plymouth warmed up for Saturday's eagerly anticipated Devon derby at Exeter with a convincing 4-0 win over Leyton Orient.
Striker Joel Grant swept home his fourth goal in four games in the 14th minute after two brilliant off-the-line saves by Dean Brill denied Antoni Sarcevic and on-loan Rangers target man Zak Rudden.
Rudden doubled Argyle's lead after 17 minutes stooping to steer a superb glancing header to meet George Cooper's pacey cross from the left.
Argyle's best attacking move of the game resulted in wing-back Callum McFadzean cutting inside from the left to send a low, measured shot past Brill to make it 3-0 after 34 minutes.
Rampant Argyle increased their lead in first-half stoppage time as another whipped-in Cooper cross from the left came off Joe Widdrow's back and bounced in, followed in by Rudden.
Argyle's newest acquisition Billy Clarke fired over after another sweeping move after 82 minutes.
Orient - managed by former Argyle boss and midfielder Carl Fletcher - fared better in the second half with substitute Louis Dennis hitting the post after 87 minutes with an angled shot.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 24Palmer
- 5WoottonBooked at 66mins
- 6Canavan
- 3Sawyer
- 8Edwards
- 2Riley
- 7Sarcevic
- 32CooperBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMayorat 64'minutes
- 21McFadzean
- 39RuddenSubstituted forMooreat 68'minutes
- 16GrantSubstituted forClarkeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 10Mayor
- 17Moore
- 18Clarke
- 20Randell
- 25Grant
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 5Ekpiteta
- 6Coulson
- 15Happe
- 3Widdowson
- 11DaytonSubstituted forDennisat 45'minutes
- 44Wright
- 8Clay
- 16Brophy
- 4GormanSubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 72'minutes
- 18HarroldSubstituted forAlabiat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 12Sargeant
- 17Dennis
- 21Marsh
- 23Turley
- 26Kyprianou
- 27Alabi
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 8,810
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Leyton Orient 0.
James Alabi (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Craig Clay.
James Alabi (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. James Alabi (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew.
James Brophy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Alabi with a headed pass.
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Danny Mayor tries a through ball, but Antoni Sarcevic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Riley following a fast break.
Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).
Byron Moore (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Alabi (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Coulson.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Billy Clarke replaces Joel Grant.
Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).
Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).
Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces Dale Gorman.
James Brophy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Riley (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Byron Moore replaces Zak Rudden.
Offside, Leyton Orient. James Brophy tries a through ball, but Marvin Ekpiteta is caught offside.
Booking
Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Danny Mayor replaces George Cooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Alabi replaces Matt Harrold.
Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Zak Rudden.