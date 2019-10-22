Plymouth Argyle 4-0 Leyton Orient

Ryan Lowe's Plymouth warmed up for Saturday's eagerly anticipated Devon derby at Exeter with a convincing 4-0 win over Leyton Orient.

Striker Joel Grant swept home his fourth goal in four games in the 14th minute after two brilliant off-the-line saves by Dean Brill denied Antoni Sarcevic and on-loan Rangers target man Zak Rudden.

Rudden doubled Argyle's lead after 17 minutes stooping to steer a superb glancing header to meet George Cooper's pacey cross from the left.

Argyle's best attacking move of the game resulted in wing-back Callum McFadzean cutting inside from the left to send a low, measured shot past Brill to make it 3-0 after 34 minutes.

Rampant Argyle increased their lead in first-half stoppage time as another whipped-in Cooper cross from the left came off Joe Widdrow's back and bounced in, followed in by Rudden.

Argyle's newest acquisition Billy Clarke fired over after another sweeping move after 82 minutes.

Orient - managed by former Argyle boss and midfielder Carl Fletcher - fared better in the second half with substitute Louis Dennis hitting the post after 87 minutes with an angled shot.

Match report supplied by PA Media.