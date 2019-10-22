Oldham Athletic 2-0 Walsall

Oldham made the most of their man advantage as they cruised to a 2-0 win against Walsall.

The hosts scored twice after the Saddlers had Mat Sadler sent off, before then introducing 15-year-old substitute Zac Emmerson late in the game.

Oldham came closest to a breakthrough in what proved to be a dismal opening 45 minutes.

It was two minutes before the interval when Walsall goalkeeper Jack Rose dived full length to brilliantly palm away Chris McCann's thumping 25-yard strike.

Earlier, Alfie Bates went close for the Saddlers.

Dan Scarr also went close for the visitors, glancing a header narrowly wide as he rose to meet Rory Holden's corner-kick.

Walsall were reduced to 10 men after 52 minutes when ex-Oldham defender Sadler inexplicably handled Alex Iacovitti's hopeful punt forward and was shown the red card.

Three minutes later, Oldham broke through as Scott Wilson lashed into the roof of the net following a smart lay-off from Jonny Smith.

Oldham went two up in the 69th minute when Smith this time teed up Desire Segbe-Azankpo, and he drilled low into the corner.

Match report supplied by PA Media.