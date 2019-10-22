Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Walsall 0.
Oldham Athletic 2-0 Walsall
-
- From the section League Two
Oldham made the most of their man advantage as they cruised to a 2-0 win against Walsall.
The hosts scored twice after the Saddlers had Mat Sadler sent off, before then introducing 15-year-old substitute Zac Emmerson late in the game.
Oldham came closest to a breakthrough in what proved to be a dismal opening 45 minutes.
It was two minutes before the interval when Walsall goalkeeper Jack Rose dived full length to brilliantly palm away Chris McCann's thumping 25-yard strike.
Earlier, Alfie Bates went close for the Saddlers.
Dan Scarr also went close for the visitors, glancing a header narrowly wide as he rose to meet Rory Holden's corner-kick.
Walsall were reduced to 10 men after 52 minutes when ex-Oldham defender Sadler inexplicably handled Alex Iacovitti's hopeful punt forward and was shown the red card.
Three minutes later, Oldham broke through as Scott Wilson lashed into the roof of the net following a smart lay-off from Jonny Smith.
Oldham went two up in the 69th minute when Smith this time teed up Desire Segbe-Azankpo, and he drilled low into the corner.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 20de la Paz
- 34Hamer
- 31Wheater
- 6Stott
- 3IacovittiBooked at 80mins
- 8MoraisSubstituted forEaglesat 85'minutes
- 25McCann
- 17Missilou
- 26Smith
- 16WilsonSubstituted forGaskellat 90'minutes
- 19Segbe AzankpoSubstituted forEmmersonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Woods
- 5Smith-Brown
- 22McHale
- 33Eagles
- 37McKinney
- 43Gaskell
- 53Emmerson
Walsall
- 13Rose
- 5J Clarke
- 6Scarr
- 4SadlerBooked at 52mins
- 3PringSubstituted forJulesat 45'minutesSubstituted forFaceyat 74'minutes
- 15Holden
- 20Bates
- 7Sinclair
- 10Gordon
- 11Adebayo
- 30GaffneySubstituted forNormanat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Roberts
- 2Norman
- 24Facey
- 25McDonald
- 26Liddle
- 27Willis
- 33Jules
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 2,438
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Walsall 0.
Alfie Bates (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece Gaskell (Oldham Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Reece Gaskell replaces Scott Wilson.
James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zac Emmerson (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. Shay Facey (Walsall) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rory Holden with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Zac Emmerson replaces Desire Segbe Azankpo.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Chris Eagles replaces Filipe Morais.
Alfie Bates (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McCann (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic).
Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Zeus de la Paz.
Attempt saved. Dan Scarr (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic).
Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti.
Attempt missed. Filipe Morais (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Shay Facey replaces Zak Jules because of an injury.
Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Filipe Morais.
Attempt saved. Josh Gordon (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Bates.
Stuart Sinclair (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Walsall 0. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonny Smith with a cross.
Attempt saved. Josh Gordon (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rory Holden.
Attempt missed. Chris McCann (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Filipe Morais.
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rory Holden (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Gordon.
Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Walsall. Dan Scarr tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Desire Segbe Azankpo (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Cameron Norman replaces Rory Gaffney.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Walsall 0. Scott Wilson (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti.
Attempt missed. Filipe Morais (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Smith.