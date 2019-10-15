Cenk Sahin: German club St Pauli release midfielder over pro-Turkish post

Cenk Sahin made 62 appearances for St Pauli since his 2016 initial loan move from Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir

German club St Pauli have released Turkish midfielder Cenk Sahin after he posted a message on social media in support of his country's military action in northern Syria.

Sahin, 25, posted on Instagram to show solidarity after Turkish troops were sent into Kurdish-held territory.

However, there was a strong negative reaction from the club's own supporters towards the player.

St Pauli cited 'repeated disregard for the club's values' for their decision.

His contract has not been cancelled, but he is free to train and play with other clubs with immediate effect.

The former Turkey Under-21 international would not be able to formalise any future move until the winter transfer window.