Millwall: Adam Barrett, Gary Rowett and Gareth Ainsworth in frame for manager's job

Adam Barrett, Gary Rowett and Gareth Ainsworth are in contention to be Millwall's next manager

Adam Barrett, Gary Rowett and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth are the three candidates Millwall are considering to fill their managerial vacancy.

The Championship club are conducting a thorough interview process, and an appointment is not expected this week.

Barrett is in caretaker charge of the Lions, and led them to a win over Leeds, while Rowett has been out of work since leaving Stoke in January.

Ainsworth is the second longest-serving manager in the English Football League.

The 46-year-old was given permission to talk to League One rivals Sunderland last week, with the Black Cats also searching for a new boss after sacking Jack Ross.

Former QPR midfielder Ainsworth has been in charge at Wycombe since 2012, having initially been appointed as player-manager, and guided the Chairboys to promotion from League Two in 2017-18.

Rowett, 45, has previously had spells in charge of Burton Albion, Birmingham City and Derby County.

Barrett was first team development coach at The Den before the 39-year-old was appointed caretaker manager when Neil Harris stepped down as manager on 3 October.