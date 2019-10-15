Algerian and French federations to discuss friendly

FAF President Kheireddine Zetchi (left) and FFF President Noel Le Graet (right)

A potential friendly between world champions France and African champions Algeria may have moved a step closer after the presidents of the countries' respective football federations agreed to hold a meeting on the matter early next year.

It follows what was described as a "rewarding meeting" between Algeria Football Federation (FAF) President Kheireddine Zetchi and French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel Le Graet at the FFF headquarters in Paris on Monday.

The two discussed the possibility of Algeria playing in an Under-17 tournament in France but stressed no decision has yet been made on a meeting between the senior teams.

Zetchi requested the follow-up meeting to be held in Algeria during the first three months of 2020, where Le Graet will be represented by a senior member of his staff, Kenny Jean-Marie.

Zetchi and Jean-Marie will both watch Algeria play Colombia in Lille on Tuesday - the Desert Foxes' first match on French soil in 11 years.

The only previous meeting between former colonial power France and an independent Algeria ended in chaos when dozens of young Algerian supporters invaded the Stade de France pitch in Paris, causing the 2001 friendly to be abandoned with France leading 4-1.

Algeria gained independence from France in 1962.