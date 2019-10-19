Uche Ikpeazu: Striker is Hearts' biggest asset in big games

Uche Ikpeazu's goal hauled Hearts level in the last Edinburgh derby

Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Rangers Venue: Tynecastle Date: Sunday 20 October Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Two decisive goals in Edinburgh derbies. The opener in a Scottish Cup semi-final. And four strikes in high-profile games against top-six sides in the Scottish Premiership.

Each of Uche Ikpeazu's goals for Hearts have come on the bigger stages, so Craig Levein will be thankful that the imposing forward is available for Sunday's visit of Rangers.

Ikpeazu might not be a great goalscorer or a scorer of great goals, but he does seem to thrive when the odds are stacked against him and his team. And right now, they are, with Hearts having won only once in their opening league games and just two points off bottom spot.

Ahead of Rangers' visit, BBC Scotland looks at the numbers behind Ikpeazu's time at Tynecastle and why he seems to have a knack of scoring in high-profile games.

Making most of extra space

If we examine Ikpeazu's shooting and goalscoring habits, it is clear he is a penalty-box striker. Since signing last summer, he has attempted 60 shots in 37 games and, of those, just seven have been from outside the box. Each of his seven goals in the Premiership and Scottish Cup have come through headers or shots in the penalty area.

When Ikpeazu comes up against teams with more attacking intent, he does seem to make the most of being afforded more space.

When the going gets tough...

The English striker's shots per 90 minutes against top-six opposition in the Premiership is surprisingly close to his average against bottom-six sides. Similarly, the average number of times he touches the ball in the box per game against better and lesser sides in the top flight is quite similar.

However, when we look at his average shots on target per game against the top-half teams, we find that it is almost double that of his tally against lesser sides. Indeed, of his total shots in the Premiership, 50% of his efforts against top-six sides have been on target compared to a rather dismal 19% against lesser and, probably, more defensive opposition.

While Ikpeazu is by no means the most clinical striker in Scotland or even the most mobile, this suggests he benefits when Hearts come up against better sides and is therefore afforded more space to shoot.

'You're going to be judged at a big club'

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News

I've been at big clubs before [Reading and Watford as a youngster] but I've never been one of the main players at a big club like Hearts before, so it's been a learning experience for me since I came here.

When you're an integral part of the team at a big club, you're going to be judged. When I first came to Hearts, things were going really well, and it's really, really good when things are going well. But when things aren't going so well, some people and supporters turn against you and they think all of a sudden that you're not a good player any more.

You don't lose it overnight though. I've showed that in the last three or four games, and I hope to continue doing that. I feel as if I've done okay in my time at Hearts overall considering the circumstances. I can definitely do better though - there's loads to improve on. I need to stay injury free, get a run of games and score more goals.