County Antrim Shield: Cliftonville and Ballymena book semi-final spots with shootout victories

Ballymena United beat holders Crusaders 3-2 on penalties at the Showgrounds

Cliftonville and Ballymena United booked their places in the County Antrim Shield semi-finals after a night of penalty shootout drama.

The Reds overcame Linfield 4-3 in their shootout at Windsor Park while the Sky Blues won 3-2 on penalties to eliminate holders Crusaders.

Glentoran came from behind to beat Larne 3-2 at The Oval.

H&W Welders scored late to knock fellow Championship side Ards out in dramatic style at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Cliftonville progressed to the last four despite squandering a two-goal lead in a highly entertaining Belfast derby with Linfield.

Conor McMenamin had a goal ruled out for offside before Ryan Curran doubled the Reds' advantage.

Kirk Millar's magnificent free-kick wasn't enough for Linfield

Linfield pulled a goal back in glorious fashion when substitute Dale Taylor floated a beautiful right-footed effort into the corner to give the Blues renewed hope.

Kirk Millar's equaliser was even better, the midfielder curling home a fantastic free-kick from 25 yards to take the game into extra-time.

In the shootout, Ryan Curran, Chris Curran, Aaron Donnelly, Conor McMenamin converted for Cliftonville, while Charlie Allen, Kirk Millar and Daniel Reynolds scored for Linfield.

Thomas Maguire missed for the Reds and Dale Taylor failed to score for the Blues.

Richard Brush saved Niall Quinn's spot-kick to send Cliftonville through.

Welders leave it late

H&W Welders' dream of silverware remains alive after beating Ards 1-0 at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Scott Davidson's near-post header was enough to give Colin McIlwaine's side the win over their Championship rivals.

Scott McMillan missed a close-range header for Ards early on before Eamon McAllister saw his free-kick clip the post.

Ards substitute Michael McLellan struck the bar with a header but Davidson made no mistake with his as the Welders look forward to a semi-final showdown with one of the three remaining top-flight teams.

