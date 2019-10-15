Cheryl Foster: Former Wales international and referee joins Ifab panel

Cheryl Foster spent most of her playing career as a forward for Liverpool

Referee and former Wales international Cheryl Foster has been appointed to the International Football Association Board's Football Advisory Panel (FAP).

Foster became the first female referee to officiate a Welsh Premier League game and is the former record cap holder for Wales with 63 appearances.

The 39-year-old joins the likes of Luis Figo, whose expertise and knowledge are used to discuss potential law changes.

Foster was named a Fifa international referee in December 2015.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) is made up of five members; Fifa and the Football Associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Despite the majority of its members representing the United Kingdom, Ifab's role is to agree standardised rules for football worldwide.