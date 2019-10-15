Match ends, Finland 3, Armenia 0.
Finland 3-0 Armenia: Teemu Pukki scores twice for hosts
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki scored twice to boost Finland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 with a comfortable victory over Armenia.
Finland are second in Group J, five points clear of Armenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, who have a game in hand.
Pukki scored both goals in the second half to take his tally to seven in qualifying, with Fredrik Jensen opening the scoring for the hosts.
Finland's final two games are at home to Liechtenstein and away to Greece.
The Finns have never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship, but victory in both matches next month will ensure they reach their first major tournament.
Pukki is now the country's third-highest scorer with 22 goals, 10 behind all-time leader Jari Litmanen.
Italy, who play Liechtenstein later on Tuesday, are top of the group and have already qualified.
Line-ups
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 22Raitala
- 4Toivio
- 15Väisänen
- 18Uronen
- 8Lod
- 19Kauko
- 6KamaraSubstituted forSchüllerat 87'minutes
- 21LappalainenSubstituted forSoiriat 61'minutes
- 10Pukki
- 9JensenSubstituted forPohjanpaloat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Forsell
- 3Granlund
- 5Väisänen
- 7Tuominen
- 11Schüller
- 12Joronen
- 13Soiri
- 14Sparv
- 16Pirinen
- 17Skrabb
- 20Pohjanpalo
- 23Jaakkola
Armenia
- 16Hayrapetyan
- 19HambardzumyanBooked at 39mins
- 3HaroyanBooked at 76mins
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 14Hovhannisyan
- 21Hovsepyan
- 5GrigoryanSubstituted forMalakyanat 72'minutes
- 11BarseghyanSubstituted forÖzbilizat 65'minutes
- 10GhazaryanSubstituted forBabayanat 77'minutes
- 22AdamyanBooked at 54mins
- 20Karapetian
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 2Calisir
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Monroy
- 7Avetisyan
- 8Pizzelli
- 9Babayan
- 12Avagyan
- 13Vardanyan
- 17Yedigaryan
- 18Malakyan
- 23Özbiliz
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Finland 3, Armenia 0.
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia).
Attempt blocked. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rumyan Hovsepyan.
Goal!
Goal! Finland 3, Armenia 0. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller with a through ball.
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Rasmus Schüller replaces Glen Kamara.
Hand ball by Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia).
Attempt missed. Arman Hovhannisyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Edgar Babayan.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Gor Malakyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joni Kauko (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia).
Attempt missed. Aras Özbiliz (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Edgar Babayan.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.
Attempt saved. Joona Toivio (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Edgar Babayan replaces Gevorg Ghazaryan.
Booking
Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).
Attempt blocked. Gor Malakyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.
Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).
Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Gor Malakyan replaces Artak G. Grigoryan.
Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).
Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arman Hovhannisyan (Armenia).
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Aras Özbiliz replaces Tigran Barseghyan.
Foul by Joni Kauko (Finland).
Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Hayk Ishkhanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Finland 2, Armenia 0. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Pohjanpalo with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Pyry Soiri replaces Lassi Lappalainen.
Offside, Armenia. Arman Hovhannisyan tries a through ball, but Aleksandre Karapetian is caught offside.