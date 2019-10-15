European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Finland3Armenia0

Finland 3-0 Armenia: Teemu Pukki scores twice for hosts

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki
Pukki has seven goals in Euro 2020 qualifying

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki scored twice to boost Finland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 with a comfortable victory over Armenia.

Finland are second in Group J, five points clear of Armenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, who have a game in hand.

Pukki scored both goals in the second half to take his tally to seven in qualifying, with Fredrik Jensen opening the scoring for the hosts.

Finland's final two games are at home to Liechtenstein and away to Greece.

The Finns have never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship, but victory in both matches next month will ensure they reach their first major tournament.

Pukki is now the country's third-highest scorer with 22 goals, 10 behind all-time leader Jari Litmanen.

Italy, who play Liechtenstein later on Tuesday, are top of the group and have already qualified.

Line-ups

Finland

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 22Raitala
  • 4Toivio
  • 15Väisänen
  • 18Uronen
  • 8Lod
  • 19Kauko
  • 6KamaraSubstituted forSchüllerat 87'minutes
  • 21LappalainenSubstituted forSoiriat 61'minutes
  • 10Pukki
  • 9JensenSubstituted forPohjanpaloat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Forsell
  • 3Granlund
  • 5Väisänen
  • 7Tuominen
  • 11Schüller
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Soiri
  • 14Sparv
  • 16Pirinen
  • 17Skrabb
  • 20Pohjanpalo
  • 23Jaakkola

Armenia

  • 16Hayrapetyan
  • 19HambardzumyanBooked at 39mins
  • 3HaroyanBooked at 76mins
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 14Hovhannisyan
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 5GrigoryanSubstituted forMalakyanat 72'minutes
  • 11BarseghyanSubstituted forÖzbilizat 65'minutes
  • 10GhazaryanSubstituted forBabayanat 77'minutes
  • 22AdamyanBooked at 54mins
  • 20Karapetian

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 2Calisir
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Monroy
  • 7Avetisyan
  • 8Pizzelli
  • 9Babayan
  • 12Avagyan
  • 13Vardanyan
  • 17Yedigaryan
  • 18Malakyan
  • 23Özbiliz
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Finland 3, Armenia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Finland 3, Armenia 0.

Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia).

Attempt blocked. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rumyan Hovsepyan.

Goal!

Goal! Finland 3, Armenia 0. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller with a through ball.

Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Rasmus Schüller replaces Glen Kamara.

Hand ball by Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia).

Attempt missed. Arman Hovhannisyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Edgar Babayan.

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

Gor Malakyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joni Kauko (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia).

Attempt missed. Aras Özbiliz (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Edgar Babayan.

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.

Attempt saved. Joona Toivio (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Edgar Babayan replaces Gevorg Ghazaryan.

Booking

Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

Attempt blocked. Gor Malakyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.

Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Gor Malakyan replaces Artak G. Grigoryan.

Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arman Hovhannisyan (Armenia).

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Aras Özbiliz replaces Tigran Barseghyan.

Foul by Joni Kauko (Finland).

Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

Hayk Ishkhanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Finland 2, Armenia 0. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Pohjanpalo with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Pyry Soiri replaces Lassi Lappalainen.

Offside, Armenia. Arman Hovhannisyan tries a through ball, but Aleksandre Karapetian is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733163312
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321115611
4Georgia722368-28
5Gibraltar6006018-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201841420
2Sweden8431178915
3Romania8422167914
4Norway8251129311
5Malta8116217-154
6Faroe Islands8017323-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231414011
6Latvia8008126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002131824
2Finland8503128415
3Bos-Herze83231612411
4Armenia83141315-210
5Greece8134712-56
6Liechtenstein8026221-192
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

