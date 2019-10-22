Nottingham Forest v Hull City
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return to the starting line-up for the home game against Hull.
Michael Dawson, Ryan Yates and Alfa Semedo are closing in on returns from injury while Joao Carvalho and Albert Adomah are pushing for recalls.
Hull are set to be without Jordy de Wijs again so Ryan Tafazolli could continue at centre-back.
Jon Toral came off the bench on Saturday for his first game since August so may feature more prominently.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have not won three consecutive league matches against Hull since December 1955.
- Hull have won five of their last six away league matches against Nottingham Forest (W5 D0 L1), although they lost 3-0 in this fixture last season.
- Nottingham Forest have won 11 home league matches in 2019 - three more than they managed in the entirety of 2018 (eight).
- Hull have lost their last two league games, conceding three goals in each match. They last lost three in a row back in April.
- Nottingham Forest's last two home Championship matches have been 1-0 wins with 56th minute winning goals scored by Ben Watson in both games.
- Kamil Grosicki has been involved in six goals in his last 10 away league appearances for Hull City (4 goals, 2 assists).