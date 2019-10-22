Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Hull
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban has scored five goals in 12 games for Nottingham Forest this season
Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return to the starting line-up for the home game against Hull.

Michael Dawson, Ryan Yates and Alfa Semedo are closing in on returns from injury while Joao Carvalho and Albert Adomah are pushing for recalls.

Hull are set to be without Jordy de Wijs again so Ryan Tafazolli could continue at centre-back.

Jon Toral came off the bench on Saturday for his first game since August so may feature more prominently.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have not won three consecutive league matches against Hull since December 1955.
  • Hull have won five of their last six away league matches against Nottingham Forest (W5 D0 L1), although they lost 3-0 in this fixture last season.
  • Nottingham Forest have won 11 home league matches in 2019 - three more than they managed in the entirety of 2018 (eight).
  • Hull have lost their last two league games, conceding three goals in each match. They last lost three in a row back in April.
  • Nottingham Forest's last two home Championship matches have been 1-0 wins with 56th minute winning goals scored by Ben Watson in both games.
  • Kamil Grosicki has been involved in six goals in his last 10 away league appearances for Hull City (4 goals, 2 assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4QPR137242323023
5Preston1364324141022
6Nottm Forest126421610622
7Swansea136431713422
8Charlton126331812621
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Blackburn134361518-315
15Derby123631518-315
16Millwall133641419-515
17Luton124261820-214
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
