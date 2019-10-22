Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Lewis Grabban has scored five goals in 12 games for Nottingham Forest this season

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return to the starting line-up for the home game against Hull.

Michael Dawson, Ryan Yates and Alfa Semedo are closing in on returns from injury while Joao Carvalho and Albert Adomah are pushing for recalls.

Hull are set to be without Jordy de Wijs again so Ryan Tafazolli could continue at centre-back.

Jon Toral came off the bench on Saturday for his first game since August so may feature more prominently.

Match facts