Fulham19:45Luton
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Luton Town

Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen
Stefan Johansen started in both of Norway's recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Spain and Romania
Fulham look set to welcome back Stefan Johansen to their midfield for Luton Town's visit to Craven Cottage.

Johansen missed the defeat by Stoke on Saturday and Fulham have an otherwise fully fit squad from which to choose.

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea is poised to continue ahead of Simon Sluga after impressing against Bristol City.

Hatters defender Martin Cranie is also back to fitness after a knee ligament injury, with no other confirmed absentees for the trip to London.

Match facts

  • Fulham and Luton haven't met in any competition since December 1999, a 3-0 win for Fulham in an FA Cup third round replay.
  • Luton's last away league visit to Fulham was in October 1998, winning 3-1 with goals from Phil Gray, Stuart Douglas and Steve Davis.
  • Fulham have won just one of their past five home games in all competitions (W1 D2 L2), having won four of their five prior to this run (W4 D0 L1).
  • Since drawing 0-0 away at Plymouth in March, none of Luton's last 12 away games in all competitions have ended as draws (W6 L6).
  • Since making his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 37% of the Cottagers' league goals (31/84).
  • James Collins has scored 49 league goals for Luton, though is without a goal in his past three appearances for the Hatters.

Wednesday 23rd October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
