Fulham v Luton Town
Fulham look set to welcome back Stefan Johansen to their midfield for Luton Town's visit to Craven Cottage.
Johansen missed the defeat by Stoke on Saturday and Fulham have an otherwise fully fit squad from which to choose.
Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea is poised to continue ahead of Simon Sluga after impressing against Bristol City.
Hatters defender Martin Cranie is also back to fitness after a knee ligament injury, with no other confirmed absentees for the trip to London.
Match facts
- Fulham and Luton haven't met in any competition since December 1999, a 3-0 win for Fulham in an FA Cup third round replay.
- Luton's last away league visit to Fulham was in October 1998, winning 3-1 with goals from Phil Gray, Stuart Douglas and Steve Davis.
- Fulham have won just one of their past five home games in all competitions (W1 D2 L2), having won four of their five prior to this run (W4 D0 L1).
- Since drawing 0-0 away at Plymouth in March, none of Luton's last 12 away games in all competitions have ended as draws (W6 L6).
- Since making his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 37% of the Cottagers' league goals (31/84).
- James Collins has scored 49 league goals for Luton, though is without a goal in his past three appearances for the Hatters.