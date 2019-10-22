Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough

After losing their first two games in charge, Danny and Nicky Cowley have seen Huddersfield go unbeaten, picking up eight points in four matches

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley hopes to have a fully-fit squad for the visit of Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough.

Terence Kongolo (calf), Herbert Bockhorn (hamstring) and Collin Quaner (hip) all missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Blackburn but may play some part.

Boro are still without skipper George Friend (knee surgery) and striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring), and there are doubts over Hayden Coulson (knee).

Woodgate's men are winless on the road this season, taking just two points.

Huddersfield will start the game back in the bottom three, a point behind Boro, who had much the better of the game but still lost 1-0 at home to Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

But, with midfielder Juninho Bacuna pushing for a start after scoring off the bench in the last three games. victory would lift them out of it again, and above a Boro side who have only taken one point in five games.

