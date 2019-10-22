Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley hopes to have a fully-fit squad for the visit of Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough.
Terence Kongolo (calf), Herbert Bockhorn (hamstring) and Collin Quaner (hip) all missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Blackburn but may play some part.
Boro are still without skipper George Friend (knee surgery) and striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring), and there are doubts over Hayden Coulson (knee).
Woodgate's men are winless on the road this season, taking just two points.
Huddersfield will start the game back in the bottom three, a point behind Boro, who had much the better of the game but still lost 1-0 at home to Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
But, with midfielder Juninho Bacuna pushing for a start after scoring off the bench in the last three games. victory would lift them out of it again, and above a Boro side who have only taken one point in five games.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town have lost 11 of their last 14 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions.
- Boro are on a run of four straight wins against the Terriers, in which they have scored nine goals and conceded just one.
- Following their 3-0 win over Hull City prior to the international break, Huddersfield are looking to win consecutive home league matches for the first time since Autumn 2017, when they beat Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion in the top flight.
- Middlesbrough have not failed to win any of their first six away league matches of a season since 2010-11, under Gordon Strachan, when they did not on the road until November - and ended up finishing 12th under Tony Mowbray.
- Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has been involved in five goals (four strikes, one assist) in is last eight league appearances at the John Smith's Stadium.
- Britt Assombalonga has been involved in half of Middlesbrough's six away goals in the Championship this season (two strikes, one assist).