Derby19:45Wigan
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Wigan Athletic

Jamal Lowe
Jamal Lowe scored his first goal since April in Wigan's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday
Striker Jack Marriott could be available for Derby having missed the last three games with a muscle injury.

The Rams will again be without injured quartet. Richard Keogh, Craig Forsyth, George Evan and Ikechi Anya.

Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling will make his league debut for Wigan in place of Nathan Byrne, who serves a one-game ban after receiving five yellow cards.

Sam Morsy is available after a similar ban, but Jamal Lowe could be a doubt, having suffered a knock on Sunday.

Match facts

  • Derby have won four of their last five league games against Wigan (W4 D1 L0) since losing 2-1 in October 2014.
  • Wigan have scored just one goal in their last five league games against Derby (W0 D1 L4), with Gavin Massey scoring in a 2-1 defeat in March 2019.
  • Derby have lost only three of their last 22 home matches in all competitions (W10 D9 L3), winning each of their last two in a row.
  • Wigan have won just one of their last 28 away matches in all competitions (W1 D6 L21), a 2-1 win at Leeds in April 2019.
  • Derby have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Championship games, though it did come in their last home match in the competition (2-0 vs Luton).
  • Paul Cook's two away matches at Pride Park against Derby have ended in defeat, losing in January 2015 with Chesterfield in the FA Cup and Wigan last season in the Championship.

Wednesday 23rd October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
