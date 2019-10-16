Rodri: Bristol City sign ex-Barcelona B and Sheffield Wednesday striker

Rodri started five matches for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring once

Bristol City have signed former Barcelona B striker Rodri on a short-term contract until January.

The Robins have an option to keep the 29-year-old, without a club since leaving Spanish side Granada in the summer, until the end of the season.

The former Spain Under-21 international started his career with Sevilla.

He has played in the English Championship before, scoring once in 12 appearances during a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in 2012-13.

"We want to play with two strikers as much as possible and therefore we need four strikers as an option," said City head coach Lee Johnson.

"While this is an initial short-term arrangement, we hope it works out for him and ourselves in the long term."

