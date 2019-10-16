Calum Dyson: Plymouth Argyle forward retires aged 23 with ankle injury

Calum Dyson never played for Everton's first team but did make three appearances for their under-23 team in the 2016-17 EFL Trophy

Plymouth Argyle forward Calum Dyson has retired at the age of 23 after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

Dyson moved to the Pilgrims from Everton on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, but his only first-team action came in two substitute appearances in the EFL Trophy.

He joined Stevenage on loan in January, but was never fit to play for them.

Having come up through the Everton youth team, he scored four times for Grimsby during a loan spell in 2017.

"Being told to retire from your dream is hard to take, but grateful to have achieved that dream," Dyson said on Twitter.

"Looking forward to finding the right thing to do in the next chapter of my life now."