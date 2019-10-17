Premier League predictions: Lawro v Strictly stars Alex Scott and Neil Jones

It is more than five years since Liverpool won at Old Trafford but will the Premier League leaders leave with three points on Sunday?

Manchester United are struggling for points and goals and BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson feels the top-of-the-table Merseysiders are heavy favourites.

"Liverpool are not always playing that well, but they are winning all the time, which is a great feeling," Lawrenson said.

"United, meanwhile, have got big problems. When they lost at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago, they were just a mess. They were like a dog's dinner."

Premier League predictions - week nine

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Everton v West Ham (12:30 BST)

This is a huge game for Everton boss Marco Silva, whose team are in the bottom three after four straight league defeats.

The Toffees had been in great form at Goodison Park but they have lost their past two on home turf, against Sheffield United and Manchester City.

That defeat to the Blades was particularly damaging for Silva, because it was a game the Everton fans expected to win - and the same applies here.

And it will not be easy for them. Yes, West Ham lost at home to Crystal Palace last time out, but I have been impressed by Manuel Pellegrini's side this season and they will definitely carry a threat up front.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Alex's prediction: 1-2

Neil's prediction: 0-2

Aston Villa v Brighton

Both of these teams had good wins before the international break, with Brighton beating Spurs and Villa putting five past Norwich.

I think it is fair to say that both managers - Dean Smith and Graham Potter - are coming to terms with the Premier League and this should be a decent game.

They will see each other as one of the teams they need to finish above to stay up, and both clubs are probably going to be in the bottom third of the table, so it becomes an even more important game.

Who will win it? Well, Villa are at home and I can see them going for it more, so I'd back them to come out on top.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Alex's prediction: 1-0

Neil's prediction: 3-1

Bournemouth v Norwich

I said a few weeks ago that it is proving far too easy to score against Norwich, something that we saw again when Villa put five past them last time out.

Bournemouth have had defensive problems of their own in previous years, and they are still pretty open now, but things are far worse for the Canaries.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Alex's prediction: 2-1

Neil's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea v Newcastle

Newcastle's win over Manchester United was such a good day for Magpies manager Steve Bruce, the Longstaff brothers, the fans - everyone at the club.

It is going to be hard for them to build on that victory against Chelsea, though. The Blues have won their past four games, and it looks like they have turned the corner.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Alex's prediction: 2-0

Neil's prediction: 2-0

Leicester v Burnley

Burnley are another team to have built a good little undefeated run, but I don't see them extending it here.

I just feel that in this game, the influence of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will be massive.

The Clarets are decent at the back but I don't think they will be able to deal with Vardy's pace.

Once they get back in numbers and get into their defensive shape, Burnley are very tough to break down but Vardy might not give them time to do that.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Alex's prediction: 3-1

Neil's prediction: 3-0

Tottenham v Watford

This is a good fixture for Tottenham, who need a big response after being beaten by Brighton.

Watford picked up a point in their last game, at home to Sheffield United, but I think they will have to wait a bit longer for their first win of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Alex's prediction: 1-0

Neil's prediction: 1-0

Wolves v Southampton

Wolves are looking like their old selves again, and obviously got a brilliant win over Manchester City in their last game.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have taken seven points from their past three league games and have climbed the table, while Southampton have lost all three of theirs and slipped down it.

Some of the Saints' defending in their 4-1 defeat by Chelsea was pretty dire and, if there is a repeat of that, then it will be an extremely comfortable afternoon for Wolves.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Alex's prediction: 2-1

Neil's prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Man City (17:30 BST)

Manchester City have had a few problems against Crystal Palace in the recent past but they will go into this game fully focused, knowing they cannot afford to drop any more points in the title race.

John Stones is in contention to return to the City defence after injury, which will be useful, because Nicolas Otamendi clearly needs some help.

City will still have to fight to win this one but I think they will be find a way through, and end the Eagles' unbeaten home start.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Alex's prediction: 0-2

Neil's prediction: 1-4

SUNDAY

Man Utd v Liverpool (16:30 BST)

Liverpool picked up a point when they went to Old Trafford last year but I thought United were there for the taking in that game, when they suffered a lot of injuries in the first half.

I just feel it is the same this time, with the amount of absentees United could have - they are talking about David de Gea being a doubt now too.

So I am going for a win for Jurgen Klopp's side. They can just carry on doing what they are doing - it is working, so they don't have to change.

It feels like they just cannot stop winning, which is the best trick it is possible to have.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Alex's prediction: 0-2

Neil's prediction: 1-3

MONDAY

Sheff Utd v Arsenal (20:00 BST)

Sheffield United have picked up six points away so far, compared to three at home.

They like to play on the front foot and it feels like that is working out better for them on the road, especially against the tougher teams.

This might be a similar story. Arsenal appear to be improving at both ends of the pitch and I just have a feeling they will edge this one.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Alex's prediction: 1-4

Neil's prediction: 0-3

