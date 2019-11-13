Euro 2020 qualifiers: Who needs what in final games?

Harry Kane (England), Kylian Mbappe (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Gareth Bale (Wales), David McGoldrick (Republic of Ireland) and Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland) are among the players hoping to seal a Euro 2020 spot

Six qualifying spots down, 18 to go as we enter the final block of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

England top their group and Wales and Northern Ireland are still in contention, but Scotland are relying on next year's play-offs.

Meanwhile, Portugal, France, Germany and the Netherlands are yet to seal their place at Euro 2020, with the top two going through from each group.

So who needs what to join Ukraine, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Russia and Italy at next year's continent-wide finals? And how do the play-offs work?

Group A

England only need one point from their final two games to qualify. Even if they lose their first game, against Montenegro on 14 November, they will qualify if the Czech Republic beat Kosovo on the same day. A win in that game would also take the Czechs through.

Even if England and the Czech Republic lose, an England point in Kosovo in the final game would take them to Euro 2020.

Kosovo - who have a play-off place guaranteed in March through the Nations League - would qualify for their first ever major tournament if they win both games.

Group B

Portugal will qualify if they beat Lithuania and Luxembourg - but Serbia could capitalise if they drop any points. However, a Portugal win over Lithuania would be enough if Serbia fail to beat Luxembourg.

Ukraine have already qualified as group winners.

Group C

Realistically, Northern Ireland need to beat the Netherlands at home and Germany away in their final two games by a cumulative total of at least four goals.

If they won both games 1-0, they would need either Germany or the Dutch to slip up in home games against Belarus and Estonia respectively.

Michael O'Neill's side are likely to need a play-off to secure a place at Euro 2020 next March.

If Northern Ireland fail to beat the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, then the Dutch and Germans will qualify for Euro 2020.

Group D

The Republic of Ireland's situation is pretty clear in one sense - unless Gibraltar get a shock result against Denmark or Switzerland, the Irish must beat Denmark in Dublin on Monday to qualify.

But because of the calculations in the event of a three-way tie, if Switzerland pick up exactly four points (at home against Georgia on Friday and in Gibraltar on Monday), then the Irish would need to beat Denmark by two goals to qualify.

The only way Denmark or Switzerland can wrap up qualification on Friday is if they win their game and the other team slip up (in Denmark's case, they would need Switzerland to lose).

Group E

Wales, despite sitting fourth, still have a reasonable chance of qualifying.

If they beat Azerbaijan away and Hungary at home - and Slovakia drop points against either Croatia or Azerbaijan - then Ryan Giggs' side will reach Euro 2020.

Defeat in Baku on Saturday would end their hopes of automatic qualification, although they are likely to have the fall-back of a play-off place.

Croatia will qualify if they draw against Slovakia, but Hungary and Slovakia's hopes will go down to the final day.

Group F

Sweden will book their place at Euro 2020 if they win in Romania on Friday. Romania would go into second place with a win, although they would then need to beat Spain in Madrid to be sure of a place, with Sweden at home to the Faroe Islands.

Norway could still qualify in theory, but would need a lot of results to go their way - including a Romania v Sweden draw.

Spain have already qualified.

Group G

Austria will seal a Euro 2020 spot with a point at home to North Macedonia on Saturday.

North Macedonia, Slovenia and Israel are all five points behind second-placed Austria with two games to go - so would need to win both games and hope for a lot of things to go their way.

Poland have already qualified.

Group H

France will qualify for Euro 2020 if they beat Moldova. Turkey will join them with a point or better against Iceland. France could even afford to lose their game, so long as Iceland do not win in Istanbul.

Iceland would need to beat Turkey and Moldova, and hope for Turkey to drop further points against Andorra or for France to slip up.

Group I

Belgium and Russia have already qualified. A draw in their meeting on Saturday would see Belgium win the group.

Scotland will be in March's play-offs regardless of where they now finish because of their performance in the Nations League.

Group J

Finland will qualify for the first major tournament in their history if they beat Liechtenstein at home on Friday.

Even a draw would suffice if Bosnia-Herzegovina do not beat Italy. They can even afford to lose if Italy win and Armenia fail to beat Greece.

Italy have already qualified as group winners.

Who are in play-offs as things stand?

If all the groups finish as they are now, these would be the 16 teams in next March's Euro 2020 play-offs. However they are quite likely to change, with third-placed teams in Groups D and E (the Republic of Ireland and Wales' groups) having games in hand.

A draw would be held to decide which of Bulgaria, Israel and Romania would stay in Path C and who would move to Path A. If Switzerland qualify automatically, another team will be moved from a lower path to take their place.

Path A: Switzerland, Iceland and two of Bulgaria, Israel, Romania

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales, Slovakia, Northern Ireland

Path C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia and one of Bulgaria, Israel, Romania

Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

The highest-ranked team in each path will play at home against the country ranked fourth in a one-legged semi-final on 26 March, with the second highest at home to the third.

The host of each one-legged final - which will be one of the countries playing in the final - will be decided by a draw on Friday, 22 November. The winners of each path's play-offs - so four teams in total - goes to Euro 2020.