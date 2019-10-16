Lee Bowyer: Charlton boss given three-match touchline ban for improper conduct

Lee Bowyer has been Charlton boss since March 2018, initially as caretaker manager

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has been given a three-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

Bowyer, 42, admitted a charge of improper conduct and/or questioning the integrity of a match official in his side's 2-1 home defeat by Swansea.

"I'm surprised and disappointed with the ban. I didn't shout or swear in my discussion with the referee but it is what it is," he told the club website.

The Addicks, who are 10th in the Championship, host Derby on Saturday.

Bowyer's touchline ban will also encompass subsequent trips to Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion.