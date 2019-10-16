Callum Lang: Shrewsbury Town striker sidelined after foot operation

Callum Lang joined the Town from Wigan Athletic on deadline day on a season-long loan

Shrewsbury Town striker Callum Lang has been sidelined for three months following a foot operation.

The on-loan Wigan Athetic youngster fractured his metatarsal in the 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers on 5 October - and has now undergone surgery to pin it.

Lang, 21, signed for League One side Shrewsbury on a season-long loan on deadline day last month.

"Langy has started really well for us and has been a great addition," said Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts.

"It's a real disappointment that he'll be out of action for a while. We'll give him support to make sure that he comes back stronger. But we have really good options in the forward line. This gives someone else a chance to step up."

Shrewsbury are 12th in League One after 11 games, three points shy of a play-off place.