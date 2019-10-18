The FA Cup - Qualifying - Fourth Round
Chesterfield13:00Wrexham
Venue: Proact Stadium

Chesterfield v Wrexham

Wrexham hope to have captain Shaun Pearson back for their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Chesterfield.

Defender Pearson missed his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Chesterfield in the National League on Tuesday.

Both sides are struggling in the league with Wrexham in 20th, two points behind 18th-placed Chesterfield

Saturday's game will be the first FA Cup meeting between the sides since Chesterfield's 1-0 quarter-final win at Saltergate in March 1997.

