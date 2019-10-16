Bulgaria v England: Uefa should kick Bulgaria out of qualifiers - Neil Warnock

England players stopped play twice during Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier following racist chanting

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says Uefa should kick Bulgaria out of Euro 2020 qualification after fans subjected England players to racist abuse.

The 70-year-old said Bulgarian fans responsible for abusing England's black players in Sofia on Monday "don't deserve to be looking at football".

But Warnock insisted that racism remains a problem in the British game despite improvements in recent years.

"Make no mistake, we're not innocent," said Warnock.

"I go all around the country and we're far from innocent and I don't think we're doing enough either.

"I think we've taken a step forward in the last 10 years but there's still far to go and we've got to have bigger punishments."

Since England's 6-0 win in Sofia, Bulgarian police have identified 15 fans they suspect are responsible for racist abuse, and six of them have been arrested.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has said the football community needs to "wage war on racists", but Warnock believes it is up to Uefa to make a clear statement.

"The Bulgarians had planned this, this wasn't just a one off thing, this was planned, meticulously planned," said Warnock.

"I saw that the President had asked the President of the Bulgarian FA to resign and it's not just that, Uefa have got to kick them out of the competition.

"It's no good fining them, these guys don't deserve to be looking at football and if Bulgarian police can't monitor their own crowd then it's left to Uefa to discipline them and that is the only way.

"They've got to kick them out of the competition."