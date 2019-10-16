Brondby 0-2 Glasgow City: Scottish champions secure famous win in Champions League last 16

Leanne Ross' free-kick led to an OG from the Brondby goalkeeper for City's second goal

Glasgow City have one foot in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals after a famous win over Brondby in Copenhagen.

Sam Kerr gave the Scottish champions a dream start inside 40 seconds of the first leg.

A howler from Danish goalkeeper Katrine Abel from Leanne Ross' free-kick then gifted the visitors a second goal on the hour.

Brondby hit the woodwork twice but the night belonged to Scott Booth's side.

And they will be confident of finishing the job at home and reaching the last eight for the second time in their history when they host the Danes at Petershill Park on 31 October.

Brondby have reached the semi-finals three times, but failed to make it beyond the last 16 in the last four seasons. Yet, the full-time team were big favourites against Booth's part-timers.

City have a habit of scoring early away from home in Europe. A year ago in Cyprus they led within three minutes against Somatio Barcelona, and in the last round they were ahead against Chertanovo Moscow in 11 minutes.

And in Copenhagen, mere seconds were all they needed to gain a vital away goal. A Danish foot deflected Kerr's shot past Abel to stun the hosts.

It was no fluke either. City continued to look comfortable in the Danish capital. Kerr drove into the box again, denied this time by a last-ditch challenge. Then Kirsty Howat scampered down the left from Hayley Lauder's through ball before curling wide.

Nanna Christiansen headed Brondby's best chance of the first half wide, and City's Eilish McSorley headed the ball off her own bar after the break as the home side showed the type of threat that had helped fell Italian giants Juventus in last year's competition.

But the Danish champions shot themselves in the foot on the hour when Abel attempted to catch Ross' free-kick, only to watch in horror as it slipped from her grasp and bounced over the line behind her.

Brondby fought desperately to get back into the contest. Julie Tavlo Sorensen cracked a shot off the bar while Lee Alexander was kept busy by a string of efforts from the edge of the area.

But it was a relatively comfortable evening for City's backline - Kamilla Karlsen's late shot wide a rare opportunity in the closing stages - and they return home with a memorable result.