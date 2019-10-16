FA Cup first round: Bury expulsion means bye to second round for one team

Bury were founded in 1885 and have twice won the FA Cup

One club will receive a bye to round two of the FA Cup when the first-round draw is made on Thursday, following Bury's removal from the competition.

The Shakers were expelled from the English Football League - and subsequently the cup - in August.

The 47 remaining League One and League Two clubs will join 32 non-league outfits in the first round in November.

The club that receives the bye will also be awarded the £36,000 prize money for a first-round winner.

The final club left in the pot during the draw will receive the bye.

When then-holders Manchester United did not compete in the 1999-2000 FA Cup campaign because of the FIFA Club World Championship in Brazil, a "lucky losers" system was used rather than awarding a team a bye.

In that year, with an odd number of teams involved in the third-round draw, Darlington were selected at random from the 20 teams who had been knocked out in the second round and lost 2-1 at Aston Villa.

What is Bury's latest situation?

Bury were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town in the second round of last season's FA Cup

Bury are the first club to have their league membership withdrawn since Maidstone were liquidated in 1992.

On Wednesday, they were granted a 14-day extension after a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs was adjourned in the High Court.

The club have been given the additional time to pay back smaller businesses, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

A prospective buyer for the club ended their interest on Monday, leaving Bury on the brink of liquidation.

A group of Bury supporters have already been working on plans to form a phoenix club and, if successful, would have to apply to the Football Association for entry into the English non-league pyramid next season.