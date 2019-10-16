FA Cup first round: Bury expulsion means bye to second round for one team
One club will receive a bye to round two of the FA Cup when the first-round draw is made on Thursday, following Bury's removal from the competition.
The Shakers were expelled from the English Football League - and subsequently the cup - in August.
The 47 remaining League One and League Two clubs will join 32 non-league outfits in the first round in November.
The club that receives the bye will also be awarded the £36,000 prize money for a first-round winner.
The final club left in the pot during the draw will receive the bye.
When then-holders Manchester United did not compete in the 1999-2000 FA Cup campaign because of the FIFA Club World Championship in Brazil, a "lucky losers" system was used rather than awarding a team a bye.
In that year, with an odd number of teams involved in the third-round draw, Darlington were selected at random from the 20 teams who had been knocked out in the second round and lost 2-1 at Aston Villa.
What is Bury's latest situation?
Bury are the first club to have their league membership withdrawn since Maidstone were liquidated in 1992.
On Wednesday, they were granted a 14-day extension after a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs was adjourned in the High Court.
The club have been given the additional time to pay back smaller businesses, reports BBC Radio Manchester.
A prospective buyer for the club ended their interest on Monday, leaving Bury on the brink of liquidation.
A group of Bury supporters have already been working on plans to form a phoenix club and, if successful, would have to apply to the Football Association for entry into the English non-league pyramid next season.