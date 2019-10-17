Scottish Gossip: Odsonne Edouard, Jack Harper, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are braced for a January bidding war for Odsonne Edouard after a battalion of scouts from Europe's big leagues watched the striker score a hat-trick for France Under-21s in their 5-3 win in Slovakia on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

Scotland's top referees are set to be snubbed for major European and international games because the Premiership does not use VAR. (Sun)

Ex-Real Madrid youth star Jack Harper, currently on loan from Getafe at Spanish second-tier side Alcorcon, keeps tabs on the game in Scotland and has dropped a major hint he'd be open to an Old Firm move. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone hope to extend Matty Kennedy's stay at McDiarmid Park beyond the end of this season. (Courier, print edition)

"We're putting in a bid for Alfredo Morelos" - Hearts boss Craig Levein responds to speculation linking Rangers with the Tynecastle club's Aaron Hickey. (Scotsman)

Karamoko Dembele, the 16-year-old Celtic attacking midfielder, has decided that his international future lies with England, having played for Scotland and England's Under-16s and Under-17s. (Sun)

Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has admitted he fears for his future at Hibs after dropping to the bench for the past four matches. (Daily Record)

Former Ibrox defender Carlos Cuellar admits Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has inspired him to pursue his own managerial aspirations after hanging up his boots this summer. (Evening Times)

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield was the star man as he captained Canada to their first win over USA since 1985. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara could make a huge impact at Euro 2020 with Finland as they close in on a first ever major finals, according to former Morton hero Marko Rajamaki. (Sun)

Liverpool's Andy Robertson hopes more Scots can fly the flag in England's top flight with him and Manchester United foe Scott McTominay. (Herald)

East Fife boss Darren Young is among the contenders to replace Ian McCall as manager at Ayr United, along with Jim McIntyre, Martin Canning, Paul Sheerin and interim gaffer Sandy Stewart. (Daily Record)