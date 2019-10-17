FA Cup first round: Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford to conduct draw
The day of the FA Cup first-round draw is one non-league clubs look out for, with money-spinning trips to Ipswich, Sunderland or Portsmouth a possibility.
Five-time Women's FA Cup winner Karen Carney and ex-Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford will conduct the draw from 19:00 BST on Monday, 21 October.
The 32 non-league clubs who win in this weekend's fourth qualifying round will be in the hat alongside 47 sides from Leagues One and Two.
The draw will be shown live on BBC Two.
One club will receive a bye to round two when the first-round draw is made, following Bury's removal from the competition.
The final club left in the pot will receive the bye and be awarded the £36,000 prize money for a first-round winner.
The draw will be held at the home ground of either Royston Town or Maldon & Tiptree - depending on who wins their fourth qualifying round tie on Saturday - with the first round scheduled for the weekend of 9-10 November.
Ball numbers
1 Accrington Stanley
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Blackpool
4 Bolton Wanderers
5 Bradford City
6 Bristol Rovers
7 Burton Albion
8 Cambridge United
9 Carlisle United
10 Cheltenham Town
11 Colchester United
12 Coventry City
13 Crawley Town
14 Crewe Alexandra
15 Doncaster Rovers
16 Exeter City
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Gillingham
20 Grimsby Town
21 Ipswich Town
22 Leyton Orient
23 Lincoln City
24 Macclesfield Town
25 Mansfield Town
26 Milton Keynes Dons
27 Morecambe
28 Newport County
29 Northampton Town
30 Oldham Athletic
31 Oxford United
32 Peterborough United
33 Plymouth Argyle
34 Port Vale
35 Portsmouth
36 Rochdale
37 Rotherham United
38 Salford City
39 Scunthorpe United
40 Shrewsbury Town
41 Southend United
42 Stevenage
43 Sunderland
44 Swindon Town
45 Tranmere Rovers
46 Walsall
47 Wycombe Wanderers
48 Hednesford Town or Boston United
49 Gateshead or Colne
50 Barrow or Solihull Moors
51 Whitby town or Stourbridge
52 Hartlepool united or Brackley Town
53 Nantwich Town or Kings Lynn Town
54 Chorley or Spennymoor Town
55 Southport or Altrincham
56 Tamworth or Darlington
57 York City or Stockport County
58 Notts County or Belper Town
59 Chesterfield or Wrexham
60 FC Halifax Town or Harrogate Town
61 AFC Fylde or Peterborough Sports
62 Whyteleafe or Chippenham Town
63 Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town
64 Havant & Waterlooville or Dulwich Hamlet
65 Ebbsfleet United or Woking
66 Welling United or Eastleigh
67 Bromley or Aldershot Town
68 Maidstone United or Kings Langley
69 Maidenhead United or Wealdstone
70 Oxford City or Margate
71 Bowers & Pitsea or Chichester City
72 Hayes & Yeading United or Poole Town
73 Royston Town or Maldon & Tiptree
74 Potters Bar Town or Barnet
75 Torquay United or Boreham Wood
76 Sutton United or Billericay Town
77 Weymouth or Dover Athletic
78 Dartford or Kingstonian
79 Carshalton Athletic or Dagenham & Redbridge