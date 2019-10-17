Bulgaria authorities fine and ban four fans over racist abuse of England players

England players express their concerns during one of the stoppages in Monday's qualifier

Four Bulgaria fans arrested for subjecting England players to racist abuse have been fined 1,000 Bulgarian lev (£443) and banned from sports events for two years.

England's 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win in Sofia on Monday was stopped twice in the first half following racist chanting by home supporters.

The four fans were punished by police - rather than the country's courts - under Bulgaria's law for the "protection of public order during sports events".

Another fan was arrested on Wednesday, bringing the total number detained to seven.

One of the seven is a minor, the Bulgaria Ministry of Interior told BBC Sport.

Borislav Mikhailov, president of Bulgaria's football association, resigned on Tuesday.

Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov said after the game he "didn't hear" any chanting, having previously accused England of having a bigger racism problem.

But Balakov later posted a statement on Facebook, acknowledging the incidents on Monday and apologising to "English footballers and to all those who felt offended".

"I condemn all forms of racism as an unacceptable behaviour that contradicts normal human relations," he added.

Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov became emotional when he was asked on television how to prevent a similar occurrence in future. He advocated that "fans are not allowed in the stadium or even [face] heavier punishments".