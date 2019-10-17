Premier League: Leicester v Liverpool to kick-off at 20:00 GMT for Amazon showing

Liverpool beat Leicester at Anfield earlier this month thanks to a stoppage-time penalty

Liverpool's Premier League trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day has been moved to an 20:00 GMT kick-off so it can be televised by Amazon.

The change is part of Amazon's plans to broadcast fixtures for the first time, with the American media company showing all 10 games on 26 and 27 December.

They will also broadcast midweek games on 3, 4 and 5 December.

The announcement of festive TV games has already been delayed by six days, leading to criticism from fans groups.

Liverpool supporters group Spirit of Shankly said a game that late on Boxing Day would be "awful all round" because of transport complications, as trains do not run between the two cities that day.

On the pitch, Liverpool will benefit from the best part of 24 hours' extra rest before their next game, when compared with the festive schedule of likely title rivals Manchester City.

After facing Leicester, Jurgen Klopp's team host Wolves on 29 December at 16:30 GMT - a gap of 68 hours and 30 minutes.

City travel to play Wolves at 19:45 GMT on Friday 27 December before hosting Sheffield United on Sunday, 29 December at 18:00 GMT - a gap of 46 hours and 15 minutes.

Other Boxing Day fixtures to have their kick-off times moved for Amazon coverage include Tottenham's home match against Brighton, which will start at 12:30 GMT, and Newcastle's trip to Manchester United for a 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Other notable televised fixtures over Christmas include Burnley hosting Manchester United on Saturday, 28 December at 19:45 GMT - a game to be broadcast by BT Sport.

BT will also show Arsenal's game against Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's team at the Emirates on New Years' Day at 20:00 GMT, and Liverpool's home game against Sheffield United at the same time on Thursday, 2 January.

Full rearranged festive TV fixtures - (All times GMT)

Saturday, 21 December: Everton v Arsenal (12.30) - live on BT Sport; Manchester City v Leicester (17:30) - live on Sky Sports.

Sunday, 22 December: Watford v Manchester United (14:00) - live on Sky Sports; Tottenham v Chelsea (16:30) - live on Sky Sports.

Thursday, 26 December: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30), Manchester United v Newcastle United (17:30), Leicester v Liverpool (20:00) - all three matches live on Amazon Prime Video.

Friday, 27 December: Wolves v Man City (19:45) - live on Amazon Prime Video.

Saturday, 28 December: Brighton v Bournemouth (12.30) - live on Sky Sports; Norwich v Tottenham (17.30) - live on Sky Sports; West Ham v Leicester* (17:30) Burnley v Manchester United (19:45) - live on BT Sport.

Sunday, 29 December: Arsenal v Chelsea (14:00) - live on Sky Sports; Liverpool v Wolves (16:30) - live on Sky Sports; Manchester City v Sheffield United** (18:00)

Wednesday, 1 January: Brighton v Chelsea (12:30), Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30), Man City v Everton (17:30), Norwich v Crystal Palace (17:30), West Ham v Bournemouth (17:30), Arsenal v Manchester United (20:00) - all matches live on BT Sport.

Thursday, 2 January: Liverpool v Sheffield United (20:00) - live on BT Sport.

*kick-off pushed back due to Leicester's Boxing Day match with Liverpool starting at 20:00.

**match pushed back by 24 hours back due to Manchester City's game at Wolves taking place on 27 December.