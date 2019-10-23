Ryan Christie and Hatem Abed Elhamed are expected to return to the Celtic starting line up

Europa League: Celtic v Lazio Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday 24 October Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Celtic aim to consolidate top spot in Europa League Group E at home to Lazio in what will be Neil Lennon's 50th European match as a manager.

The Scottish champions have drawn away to Rennes and beaten Cluj in Glasgow.

The visitors, in Scotland for the first time, are a point behind, suffering a shock opening 2-1 defeat in Romania then coming from behind to beat Rennes by the same score in Rome.

Celtic, who hammered Ross County 6-0 on Saturday to return to the top of the Premiership, have won just five of their 25 previous fixtures against Italian clubs, although they have only lost three of 12 home ties.

Lazio hit back from 3-0 down to earn a 3-3 draw at home to Atalanta at the weekend, with star striker Ciro Immobile netting two penalties to lead the Serie A scoring chart on nine goals from eight games.

Team news

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham will miss out again with an ankle injury but Ryan Christie is available after a domestic suspension.

Teenage full-back Jeremie Frimpong will definitely drop out since he is not registered for European ties, with Hatem Abed Elhamed expected to return.

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha suffered an elbow injury at the weekend but should be fine, while reports in Italy suggest defender Stefan Radu and midfielder Luis Alberto will be among those rested ahead of a league visit to Fiorentina.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I expect it to be open, the way both teams are playing. It has all the ingredients of a very exciting game. We have to be ready and smart as well. We want to play at our tempo and energy to get the crowd behind us."

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi: "Celtic is definitely a Champions League team and it was just unfortunate they didn't make it this season. There are lots of things for us to be aware of.

"We are only thinking of this game against Celtic. We played on Saturday and have a day more to recover, so no excuses. I know we go to Florence this weekend, but it's not something we should be thinking about right now."

