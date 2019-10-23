FC Porto v Rangers

Ryan Jack (right) is fit to return to the Rangers midfield in Portugal

Europa League: Porto v Rangers Venue: Estadio Dragao Date: Thursday 24 October Time: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Rangers and Porto go into Thursday's Europa League tie at the Estadio do Dragao looking to recover from defeats in Group G.

Last time out, the hosts lost 2-0 at Feyenoord, while Steven Gerrard's side shipped a late goal in a 2-1 reverse in Berne against Young Boys.

All four teams in the section are locked on three points from two outings.

The hosts boast a rich history in Europe, including lifting this trophy in 2003 and 2011. Champions League group stage regulars, they reached the quarter-finals last year, losing out to eventual winners Liverpool.

However, this season they suffered a shock defeat to Krasnodar in the third qualifying round, winning the first leg in Russia 1-0 but losing the home return 3-2 after being three goals down at half-time.

After eight games, Porto sit third in the Primeira Liga, just one point off top spot, while the visitors trail Premiership leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Team news

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is fit after missing the last two Premiership matches with an injury picked up in the defeat to Young Boys.

Ryan Kent may feature after playing for half an hour in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hearts but fellow winger Jordan Jones remains sidelined, along with Andy King.

Experienced Mexico winger Jesus Corona is a fitness doubt for the home side, while midfielders Sergio Oliveira and Romario Baro are definitely out with injuries.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I don't think many are giving us a chance given the standard of the opposition but, within our squad, we believe if we play to our maximum, we can get something here."

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao: "Rangers are a team who play like they do traditionally in Scotland, with good fight and aggression and a positive attitude. They are strong in these moments when you fight for the second balls, but when you talk of duelling and second balls people sometimes misunderstand that they are not playing football.

"It depends on the team's strategy, principles and dynamics because playing in a more direct way can be positive if it is properly considered."

Match stats