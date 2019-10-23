FC Porto v Rangers
-
- From the section Europa League
|Europa League: Porto v Rangers
|Venue: Estadio Dragao Date: Thursday 24 October Time: 17:55 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.
Rangers and Porto go into Thursday's Europa League tie at the Estadio do Dragao looking to recover from defeats in Group G.
Last time out, the hosts lost 2-0 at Feyenoord, while Steven Gerrard's side shipped a late goal in a 2-1 reverse in Berne against Young Boys.
All four teams in the section are locked on three points from two outings.
The hosts boast a rich history in Europe, including lifting this trophy in 2003 and 2011. Champions League group stage regulars, they reached the quarter-finals last year, losing out to eventual winners Liverpool.
However, this season they suffered a shock defeat to Krasnodar in the third qualifying round, winning the first leg in Russia 1-0 but losing the home return 3-2 after being three goals down at half-time.
After eight games, Porto sit third in the Primeira Liga, just one point off top spot, while the visitors trail Premiership leaders Celtic on goal difference.
- Gerrard calls for Rangers to 'max-out' in Porto
- Rangers urge fans to 'maintain standards'
- Big-spending Porto present Rangers' toughest test
- Rae recalls 'remarkable' last visit to Porto
Team news
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is fit after missing the last two Premiership matches with an injury picked up in the defeat to Young Boys.
Ryan Kent may feature after playing for half an hour in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hearts but fellow winger Jordan Jones remains sidelined, along with Andy King.
Experienced Mexico winger Jesus Corona is a fitness doubt for the home side, while midfielders Sergio Oliveira and Romario Baro are definitely out with injuries.
What they said
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I don't think many are giving us a chance given the standard of the opposition but, within our squad, we believe if we play to our maximum, we can get something here."
Porto manager Sergio Conceicao: "Rangers are a team who play like they do traditionally in Scotland, with good fight and aggression and a positive attitude. They are strong in these moments when you fight for the second balls, but when you talk of duelling and second balls people sometimes misunderstand that they are not playing football.
"It depends on the team's strategy, principles and dynamics because playing in a more direct way can be positive if it is properly considered."
Match stats
- This is the first meeting between the sides since the 2005-06 Champions League group stages, when Rangers won 3-2 in Scotland and drew 1-1 in Portugal
- The home side has never lost in four previous meetings in all competitions, winning three and drawing one
- Porto have only lost one of their eight group stage games in the Europa League (W6 D1), however that defeat came against Feyenoord last time out in the competition
- Rangers were beaten in their previous Europa League game (1-2 v Young Boys), and haven't suffered back-to-back defeats in European competition since July 2011
- No duo in the Europa League this season has created more chances for one another so far than Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield (five)