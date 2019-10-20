Women's Continental League Cup: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City

Jess Sigsworth (second right) celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal against their derby rivals

Manchester United sprung a Continental League Cup shock by ending derby rivals Manchester City's perfect start to the domestic season with a 2-0 Group C win.

Women's Super League leaders City had won their opening five league and cup matches but fell to goals from Katie Zelem and Jess Sigsworth.

Zelem's free-kick put United ahead early on and Sigsworth slid home Kirsty Hanson's cross after the break.

Keira Walsh's straight red card for a foul on Hanson compounded City's woe.

Victory draws WSL newcomers United - promoted as Championship winners last season - level on points in Group C with City, despite having played a game fewer.

It was also a measure of swift revenge for United's 1-0 defeat by City in their first-ever WSL game in September.

The win was fully deserved, with both of United's goals coming before Walsh's dismissal reduced City to 10 players, and only Ellie Roebuck's fingertip save from Hanson prevented the margin of victory being greater.

City fielded close to the same side that drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday, making only two changes - and one of those was enforced after defender Aoife Mannion damaged knee ligaments in that midweek match.

