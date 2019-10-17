Aaron Connolly: Brighton boss Graham Potter stresses need to protect rising Republic star

Connolly played for the opening 69 minutes in the Republic's 2-0 loss to the Swiss

Brighton boss Graham Potter has said he needs to protect Aaron Connolly after his rapid rise from academy prospect to international striker.

The 19-year-old made his Republic of Ireland debut last weekend, coming off the bench in the draw in Georgia.

He then started Tuesday's defeat by Switzerland after two goals against Tottenham on his first Premier League start had won him a Republic call-up.

"He's had quite a couple of weeks, hasn't he?" said Potter.

The Brighton manager is thrilled with Connolly's early progress but keen to ensure he does not fizzle out.

"We have to look after him, make sure that he has a long successful career," he said ahead of Saturday's game at Aston Villa.

"But he was great in the (Spurs) game for us, not just his goals. I thought his overall contribution to the team was really good, pressed well, defended well.

"And then just for him to get that international debut, it's fantastic for him, though disappointed obviously for him and the Irish boys that the result wasn't what they wanted.

"But that's part of life as well, he has to deal with that and it's now a case of recovering him and seeing how he is for the weekend."

The emergence of Connolly and summer arrival of Neal Maupay, who claimed Brighton's other goal in the 3-0 win over Spurs on October 5, has restricted the first-team action of last season's top scorer Glenn Murray.

Potter praised the attitude of the 36-year-old striker and feels Murray is an ideal mentor for Connolly and Maupay.

"It's been impeccable, to be honest. Really, really supportive of the lads," Potter said of Murray's response to being sidelined.

"They're two young guys but having someone like Glenn around helps them enormously and he's selfless in that regard. He speaks to Aaron, speaks to Neal, wants them to do well.

"All the guys in the group have got huge respect for him. The way he's been amongst the players, the way he's been with the young guys has been fantastic.

"And you need those players around when you've got a couple of young lads, it's so important."