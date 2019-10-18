Football gossip: Pogba, Matic, Rakitic, Haaland, Dembele, Szczesny,

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, met Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in Dubai during the international break, fuelling more speculation around the France international's future. (Mirror)

United and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, is wanted by Inter Milan. (Sun)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, has ruled out a January move to Manchester United as the Croat's family do not want to move to Manchester. (Mail)

La Liga has suggested to the Spanish Football Federation that the El Clasico scheduled for 26 October in Barcelona takes place instead on 7 December. It has already asked to switch the game to Madrid over fears of civil unrest. (AS)

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland is a target for Manchester City. The 19-year-old Norwegian is the son of former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland. (Sun)

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele wants to return to English football amid reported interest from Everton and Manchester United. The 23-year-old former France Under-21 international previously played for Fulham. (Football Insider)

Manchester United enquired about the availability of Juventus' Poland and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 29, during the summer before David de Gea signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford last month. (Goal)

Wolves have made a bid to sign 22-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan in January. (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato)

Tottenham and Manchester United are among a number of clubs to have approached Borussia Monchengladbach over the availability of 22-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria. (Bild - in German)

Why are some of the big clubs struggling? (l-r) Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen, Sokratis and Kepa Arrizabalaga all have concerns for different reasons BBC Sport takes a look.

Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, "is not good enough" for Bayern Munich, says club legend Lothar Matthaus. (Sport 1, via Standard)

Tottenham will target Real Madrid's Spain forward Isco, 27, if they sell Eriksen in January (El Desmarque - in Spanish)

Liverpool are willing to sell England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31, at the end of the season if he remains on the fringes of the side. (Football Insider)

Liverpool's Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, 32, says the Reds have two number one stoppers - himself and injured Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker, 27. (Telegraph)

The Reds are interested in signing 15-year-old Exeter City midfielder Ben Chrisene. (Sun)

Watford have rejected a request from Fluminense to keep Joao Pedro in Brazil until mid-2020. The Hornets have agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old forward on 1 January. (Watford Observer)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, donates 10% of his salary to good causes in his native Ivory Coast, including an orphanage run by his sister. (Mirror)