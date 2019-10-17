Nikola Katic: Croatian defender signs new Rangers deal until 2023

Katic has made 12 appearances for Rangers this season

Rangers defender Nikola Katic is ready to "help the club achieve something special" after signing a new contract until 2023.

Katic has made 41 appearances, scoring twice, after arriving on a four-year deal from Slaven Belupo in June 2018.

The 23-year-old centre-back has become a fans' favourite and is keen to develop further at Ibrox.

"It is a really good club for a young player, with this manager and a lot of good players," Katic said.

