James Horsfield: Wrexham sign Scunthorpe full-back on one-month loan

James Horsfield joined Scunthorpe on a permanent basis in the summer of 2018

Wrexham have signed Scunthorpe United right-back James Horsfield on an initial one-month loan.

The 24-year-old Manchester City academy product has previously spent time on loan with Doncaster Rovers and Eerste Divisie side NAC Breda in Holland.

The Dragons hope Horsfield will be available for Saturday's FA Cup game against Chesterfield at Proact Stadium.

"James will be a good addition to the squad and add competition for places," said Wrexham manager Dean Keates.