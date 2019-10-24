Southampton v Leicester City

Only one of Jamie Vardy's six goals this season has come away from home.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo is back in training after six weeks out with a hip injury but he won't be fit in time for the visit of Leicester.

Defender Cedric is still sidelined with a calf injury.

Leicester have no new injury problems, with James Maddison fully fit again.

The midfielder was substituted as a precaution during last week's win over Burnley following injury and illness, but he will be ready again for Friday's game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: It has been slim pickings at home for Southampton this season, with the Saints taking just one point on their own patch so far, while they've also conceded seven times in their last two matches at St Mary's.

They did end their losing run last weekend though, with Danny Ings delivering once again with his fifth goal in four games.

The form of Leicester's leading man up front has been a major reason behind the Foxes' fine start to the campaign - and Jamie Vardy is also the Premier League's top scorer since Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge, averaging more than a goal per game against teams outside the established top six in that time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Leicester have fantastic players in the team and it is not a coincidence for me that they are that high in the table.

"We know that it is a tough opponent. For us it is important to bring a really committed performance, otherwise it will be difficult."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "We're at the beginning of where we want to go to and it's a very long season.

"It's been a very good start and there are a lot of very good teams in the league but we focus on performing well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester's problem in these sort of games - away, and against a team much lower than them - is that they have become a scalp.

Going to St Mary's and trying to win the game is a very different task to going to somewhere like Anfield, when people are expecting them to be beaten. It is going to be interesting to see how Brendan Rodgers' side deal with it.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The teams met three times last season, with the away side winning both league meetings and Leicester winning on a penalty shootout in the EFL Cup.

Leicester have scored six goals on their last two visits to Southampton, conceding just two.

Southampton

Southampton have earned just one point from four league games.

They could lose six of their opening 10 matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2012-13.

Saints have only won twice in their past 14 league games, drawing five and losing seven times.

They have the worst home record in the division, managing a solitary point and failing to keep a clean sheet.

However, Southampton are currently on a club Premier League record run of scoring in 18 consecutive home fixtures,

Saints are the only team not to have led a match at half-time in this season's top flight.

All 25 of Danny Ings' Premier League goals have been scored from inside the penalty area.

Leicester City