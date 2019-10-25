First Half begins.
Ayr United v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Watch on BBC Scotland coverage on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 2Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 7Moffat
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 8Doolan
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
Dundee
- 20Hazard
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 11McDaid
- 14Dorrans
- 8Byrne
- 10McGowan
- 28Hemmings
- 9Nelson
Substitutes
- 6Meekings
- 7Todd
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 18Johnson
- 19Robertson
- 21Mackie
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.