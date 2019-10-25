Scottish Championship
Ayr0Dundee0

Ayr United v Dundee

Watch on BBC Scotland coverage on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 8Doolan
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie

Dundee

  • 20Hazard
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 11McDaid
  • 14Dorrans
  • 8Byrne
  • 10McGowan
  • 28Hemmings
  • 9Nelson

Substitutes

  • 6Meekings
  • 7Todd
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17McPake
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Mackie
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 25th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr106131911819
2Dundee Utd960322121018
3Inverness CT95221610617
4Dundee103431114-313
5Queen of Sth933386212
6Arbroath9324610-411
7Dunfermline92431111010
8Morton93151121-1010
9Alloa9234915-69
10Partick Thistle92251316-38
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport